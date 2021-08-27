Still, it is certain that some of the nation’s most vulnerable children didn’t to make it into the summer programs expressly designed to benefit them. In Boston, for example, the public school system had hoped to fill 15,000 summer-school seats, but wound up with about 11,000 students, or three-quarters of its target number, according to WGBH. Educators in the system attributed the failure to families’ lack of interest or lack of transportation. Other children may have had to work summer jobs to support their families.