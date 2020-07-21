“The covid-19 pandemic looks much different than it did even three weeks ago,” Brabrand said. “Now we are experiencing a surge of covid-19 across the country, and it will impact us here in Fairfax County. The numbers do not lie.”
Loudoun County Superintendent Eric Williams will make his argument for an all-virtual start to members of the school board at a meeting slated for Tuesday afternoon, according to a summary of the meeting agenda posted online.
The Fairfax system, which serves 189,000 students, and the Loudoun system, which serves 83,000 students, were two of the only holdouts left in the Washington area. Over the past two weeks, almost every major district in the region has announced plans to begin fall classes online, defying pressure from President Trump to reopen full time in the fall.
Both district’s initial plans had called for families to choose between two learning options: an all-virtual program and a hybrid initiative that brought students to campus for at least two days a week.