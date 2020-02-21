“The racist threats scrawled on walls and doors in our academic buildings caused a great deal of fear among members of our community,” Wight said in a statement Friday. “We hope that this significant development in the investigation helps to reassure the SU community and will rebuild our collective sense of security.”

The incident has been referred to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear if the suspect has been charged with a crime.

In November, Salisbury University police launched an investigation into messages drawn on the walls of two stairwells in Fulton Hall that warned, “Sandy Hook comes to SU kill [racial slur].” Images of the comment, which appeared to refer to the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., were posted on social media. Police have made no arrests in that incident.

In response to the November episode, the university announced diversity initiatives, including a national search for a chief diversity officer; a campus climate survey to allow students, faculty and staff to share information about their experiences at the school; and quarterly town hall meetings with administrators.

