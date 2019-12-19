According to the police report, the symbol was discovered during the school day.

The incident was first reported by the Beacon, Wilson’s student newspaper.

Martin’s letter and the student newspaper indicated that this is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic and discriminatory incidents at the school in recent months.

“I would like to address recent investigations in the school and surrounding neighborhood regarding surfaces being vandalized with hate symbols and speech,” Martin wrote. “I want to clearly state that the use of symbols, language, or actions that are offensive to any group is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at our school.”

Martin said in the letter that the school created a diversity task force in 2016 “to make concrete and measurable changes at Wilson in dismantling racism and privilege.”

She invited families to be part of efforts to ensure the campus is inclusive.

Police officials said they have not made arrests in the incident.

Swastikas have appeared on campuses in the D.C. region in recent years. In March 2017, administrators at School Without Walls, a high school in Northwest Washington, investigated an incident involving a swastika drawn on the wall of a boys’ restroom. A swastika sticker was also found in a bathroom at the school in 2018.

In February, a teacher discovered a canopy cut in the shape of a swastika at Mount Daniel Elementary School in Falls Church, Va.

And in March, students at the elite Sidwell Friends School in the District displayed swastikas during an interactive portion of an afternoon assembly. Students responded by using their cellphones, and their answers were projected on large screens. Two students’ usernames included swastikas.

