“A hate crime such as this is hurtful, unacceptable, and will not be tolerated,” Townsend wrote, saying the vandalism was removed and any person responsible would face disciplinary consequences.

Townsend said her school had taken numerous steps to build an inclusive community, including conducting a “community circle” of parent representatives and school and district staff members to discuss issues of hate and how to best educate students.

“As a result, our students participated in a whole school lesson that provided a historical perspective about the meaning of the swastika and that also gave students an opportunity to recognize and celebrate their differences,” she said.

The incident follows a similar episode at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, where two swastikas were recently found drawn in a bathroom. The school’s acting principal received reports that images of the two hate symbols were posted on social media.

Montgomery County school system officials said in mid-November the incident at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High was among a handful of episodes involving swastikas on Montgomery County campuses this school year.

