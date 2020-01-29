“Intolerance is not acceptable,” Boggan wrote in the letter, noting that the school “met with the students involved as well as their families.”

Boggan did not say whether the student who drew the swastika will face disciplinary measures.

“The staff at [Thomas Jefferson] strives to create a welcoming environment,” Boggan wrote. “To that end, we are stressing that if our students, staff and families hear or see something . . . they say something immediately.”

The episode follows a string of swastika-related incidents in the Washington area. In March of last year, students at an elite D.C. private school projected swastikas onto screens during a presentation at assembly.