Mooney received reports that the swastikas were viewed on social media, he said.

The acting principal said the school’s building services crew removed the images and that any student found responsible would face consequences.

“A part of our vision at B-CC is to create a sense of belonging for every student in the building and drawings like those found yesterday work to prevent us from realizing this vision,” he said in the email.

Mooney said he would work with other leaders at the high-performing public school to look for opportunities to “reflect on our diversity, repair any harm done, and grow together. Our school is a better place when we accept each other’s differences and build connections with one another.”

Montgomery County school system officials said the incident at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High is among a handful of episodes involving swastikas on Montgomery County campuses this school year.

Late in the last academic year, the school system, which is Maryland’s largest, reported it appeared there had been fewer acts of bias — involving race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation — than during the previous school year.

The Thursday incident comes less than three weeks after the anniversary of a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year that left 11 worshipers dead.

State education officials recently announced efforts to step up instruction about the Holocaust in Maryland public schools, in response to the concerns of advocates and elected officials.

