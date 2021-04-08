The high school’s previous namesake, Williams, was a racist White former superintendent of the school system who sought to prevent integration in the 1950s and argued that Black and White students learn differently.
The school gained fame beyond Virginia with the 2000 film “Remember the Titans,” which chronicled its football team’s perfect 1971 season.
The elementary school had been named for Matthew Maury, a White naval officer and oceanographer who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. At one point, after the South lost, he tried to establish a colony in Mexico that would have re-created a version of the South’s plantation slavery and society.
The new namesake Brooks, who was Black, attended segregated schools as a child before becoming the first person in her family to graduate college. She spent most of her life educating children at Charles Houston and Cora Kelly elementary schools.
Both new names were adopted unanimously by the Alexandria School Board on Thursday night and take effect July 1. The renaming follows a months-long process during which the Northern Virginia school district of 16,000 sought public input and taught students the racist histories of their schools’ namesakes.