“Out of an abundance of caution, school leadership decided to return to virtual learning for the entire school,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “This decision was based on the many children in the school that are siblings of the middle school students required to quarantine.”

The teacher tested positive Friday, after waking up not feeling well and getting tested the same day, officials said.

The new case came several days after the Montgomery County public school system said in response to an inquiry by The Washington Post that more than 60 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus between March and Sept. 10, and that eight school buildings and a maintenance depot have been closed for periods because of cases.

Public school campuses have not been open for in-person learning during the months of the coronavirus pandemic, but Gboyinde Onijala, a spokeswoman for the school system, said that buildings have been used for an array of purposes including meals distribution, building services work, administrative activities and technology distribution.

At Our Lady of Lourdes, which enrolls students in prekindergarten through eighth grade, students have been learning on campus since the school year began. The school has offered a blended model of instruction that combines in-person and distance learning. Families also had the option of all-online learning.

Archdiocese officials said the school worked closely with Montgomery County health officials. The teachers who are in quarantine had been in proximity to the educator who tested positive.

The case, first reported by Bethesda Beat, is the third in Montgomery County for an archdiocesan school.

Previously, two positive cases — involving a teacher and a student — were reported at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Kensington. Other students in the same class quarantined. At Holy Redeemer, the teacher and student “have fully recovered and returned to school without issue,” according to the archdiocese.

Across Montgomery County, health officials have reported at least 35 investigations at private and parochial schools for potential coronavirus cases since mid-August. At least 15 inquiries led to positive cases, Montgomery County Health Officer Travis ­Gayles said earlier this month.

Gayles has said it is not safe to hold in-person instruction in the suburban county, which is Maryland’s most populous. Montgomery has more than 22,000 coronavirus cases, according to tracking by The Washington Post — the second-most among counties in the state, behind Prince George’s.

Private and parochial schools are able to make their own decisions about whether and how to open for in-person instruction, following a tussle between county and state officials in early August.

Of 54 archdiocesan schools in Maryland and the District, nearly half chose a blended approach that combines in-person and online learning, while 17 opted for all-online and 13 offered full in-person instruction as an option.

Kelly Branaman, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, has said school plans were based on parent interests, enrollment and space available for social distancing. Safety measures included temperature checks, small student cohorts that do not mingle, multiple outdoor breaks, mask requirements and extensive cleaning, she said.

The Montgomery County public school system voted for all-virtual learning until late January. But school officials said late Friday that they had given 45 days’ notice to union leaders of the possibility of some students returning to classroom-based learning.