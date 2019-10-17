In the video, the Drexel Hill Middle School teacher, subsequently identified by the Upper Darby School District as Renee Greeley, repeatedly insults Rasheed Noel, the father of a sixth-grade student at the school, and tells him to go back to his “welfare” home. Noel had dropped off his daughter at school, but his son, a third-grader, was still in his car waiting to be taken to elementary school.

Upper Darby Superintendent Daniel P. McGarry decried the teacher’s remarks. He said he was “appalled and speechless” when he heard them and immediately asked to meet with Noel to apologize. The district placed Greeley on unpaid administrative leave.

“This is not who we are,” McGarry said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re a very diverse community and I take this very seriously. Hurtful, racist comments are not acceptable, period.”

In an email sent to parents and teachers Monday night, McGarry said he believes Greeley should be fired.

“There is a legal process we must follow, and the teacher does have due process rights. My recommendation to the Board is for termination,” McGarry wrote. “The teacher may elect to resign, go to arbitration, or request a formal hearing in front of the Board of School Directors. We are following the legal process. I want to make it clear that we do not condone or support the comments or actions of the teacher in question.”

Noel, a truck driver, said he dropped off his daughter at Drexel Hill Middle School and was leaving the parking lot when Greeley backed her pickup truck into his car. Noel said Greeley erupted when he asked her to exchange license and insurance information.

“She started cursing and screaming at me,” Noel, 32, said in an interview Tuesday. “I told her, ‘I’m not going to argue with you,’ and I called the police to report the accident. Then I started filming for my own protection. I wanted police to see it.”

Attempts to reach Greeley and her representatives this week were unsuccessful. No one answered her home phone and emails sent to various addresses were not answered or were bounced back. The president of the teachers union that represents Greeley declined to comment.

In the video, Greeley and Noel are about 20 feet apart in the mostly empty lot. When Greeley tells Noel he’s probably on welfare, Noel responds, “Not even a little bit. Six figures a year, ma’am. It’s because I’m young and I’m black is the reason you would say that.”

When Noel dismissively reiterates Greeley’s “probably on welfare” comment, she replies, “That’s right. Always looking to milk the system. And you see me and I’m white . . . and you think I got money.”

As the exchange continues, Noel tells Greeley she’s “mad and nervous, I understand.”

“Go f--- off, n-----,” Greeley replies.

“I’m sorry?” Noel asks.

“You heard me,” Greeley replies.

Noel then tells Greeley “this situation can change real quick,” and Greeley starts walking toward him. “Oh yeah,” she says. “What are you going to do about it?”

“You better stay over there is what I’m going to tell you,” Noel repeats twice. That’s when the video ends.

Noel said that when Greeley used a racist epithet, “I was like, ‘Did she really just say that?’ I couldn’t believe she said that.”

At that point, Noel didn’t know Greeley was a teacher at the school.

“This is somebody who should not be teaching anything, anywhere to anybody. Especially not children,” Noel said. He posted the video to Facebook, he said, to get the attention of parents and people in the area. “If your kid goes here, you need to know who’s teaching your kids.”

McGarry said his statements about the incident have garnered support from the community, but he has also received threats from throughout the country and has been called racist names for recommending Greeley be fired.

“I’m getting threatening emails, but I’m not going to be bullied,” he said. “Educating children is my job, and we educate them to not react in this way.”

