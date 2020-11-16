Under Phase 2, face-to-face teaching would be more restricted: Only special education students, English language learners, and preschoolers through third-graders would be allowed to learn inside schools. But the teachers’ groups want Northam, a physician, to go beyond that, and request that all public schools provide online-only instruction until cases begin to trend downward.

“It continues to be clear that Northern Virginia is past the point of safe metrics for in-person learning in our school buildings,” the teachers wrote. “Everyone, including educators, wants our schools to be back to normal, but by opening when it’s not safe to do so, we increase the likelihood that normal will never come.”

Northam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide — the total number passed 11 million on Sunday — and D.C., Maryland and Virginia are no exception. The three jurisdictions reported a cumulative increase of more than 3,100 new cases on Sunday: 1,840 in Maryland, 1,161 in Virginia and 163 in the District, setting a record in the city for the seven-day average for new infections.

Officials in the two states and D.C. have begun imposing tighter restrictions in a bid to reverse the trend. In Virginia, new rules will take effect at midnight Monday that decrease the number of people allowed for gatherings from 250 to 25, as well as lower the age at which people must wear a mask in public from 10 to 5.

The new limitations do not directly address schools, which have been largely shuttered statewide since March, when the coronavirus pandemic first started spreading across the United States. As cases dropped in late summer and held steady through the early fall, smaller, more rural school systems started opening back up — for example, Fauquier County Public Schools allowed 7,000 children back into classrooms last week.

But larger school districts in more urban areas are taking a more cautious approach. School systems in Northern Virginia — including Loudoun and Fairfax Counties, which together instruct more than 250,000 children — began permitting small groups of vulnerable children back into classrooms in late October and early November. These school systems are planning to return much larger batches of students in early 2021, timelines that have drawn protests from some teachers’ associations.

Concerned educators argue that safety measures are insufficient, and that sending students and staff members back into buildings — especially at a moment when cases are spiking — is irresponsible at best and, at worst, will lead to deaths.

In the letter to Northam, the teachers’ unions cited summer guidance put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that recommended that schools not open if the seven-day positivity rate of new cases per 100,000 people rises above 5 percent. They referenced CDC data showing that the percent of positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests over the past 14 days is above 8 percent Virginia-wide, and above 5 percent in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Manassas Park and Prince William.

The letter was signed by the education associations for all five counties. It comes as school officials, teachers and parents throughout Northern Virginia continue to battle over the decision to reopen.

In Fairfax County, whose 186,000 students make it the largest system in the state, some teachers’ groups have requested that school remain online-only in the county until the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. At one point, the Fairfax Education Association asked its members to take a day off from teaching for mental health, so they could better work through the decision whether to return to classrooms.

Administrators have held out against the unions’ demands. Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand is sticking to his assertion that he would like all students who choose in-person learning to be back in classrooms by February. And, in response to teachers’ concerns, Fairfax officials have said that reluctant educators can resign or retire rather than come back and teach.

Parents, meanwhile, are fiercely divided on the issue. Although some applaud school officials’ caution and say they would like to keep their children home for the foreseeable future, others are demanding in-person instruction. Among other issues, they cite the academic, emotional and mental toll that online learning is taking on kids.

In response to the teachers’ letter Monday, one group of concerned parents — Arlington Parents for Education, which advocates a return to classrooms — issued a statement condemning the document. The parents wrote that the coronavirus risks involved in in-person teaching are manageable.