Lisa Burkett’s son begged in 2016 to attend the District’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts — even though he lived in Alexandria, Va. Burkett and her ex-husband said yes, agreeing to pay the $12,000 a year in tuition that’s required of families who don’t live in the District. Last year, Burkett moved to the District and told everyone how great the school is.

When the school system demanded more documentation of her legal residence, she patiently complied. When the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced in May that a quarter of Ellington students — including her son — were living outside the district and not paying tuition, she sent in more documents showing that was wrong.

She still doesn’t know if her son, a talented singer in the school’s famous Show Choir, will be allowed to enroll for his junior year. She doesn’t know if the accusation against her will affect her security clearance and her 30-year federal career.

This is very different from a more serious D.C. school scandal I covered in 2011. Many D.C. schools then appeared to have altered test answer sheets to improve results. The school district and OSSE squelched that scandal quickly, even though evidence of wrongdoing was readily available.

Why? The accused were school principals and testing directors. School system leaders didn’t want to make trouble for people they worked with.

But in the Ellington case, the accused are parents. Who cares about them? Elected officials were quick to blame fathers and mothers like Burkett without first examining the facts. D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) denounced the “stunning depth of residency fraud at Duke Ellington.” Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said that “something like that doesn’t happen by accident.”

Unless it does. There have been many official stumbles since May. OSSE told Burkett that the school had given her old address in Alexandria as her residence. That seemed unlikely. “The school sent all of my mail to my current D.C. address, including report cards, interim grades, attendance issues, etc.,” she said.

She remembers the trouble she had in 2017 when OSSE’s new online tuition payment system repeatedly broke down. “I reached out several times for assistance,” she said. “But I heard nothing back [until] I received an email from OSSE telling me that I needed to pay my remaining balance by July 15 or my son could not attend Ellington in the fall.”

A judge forced the city to refile twice its letters of nonresidency findings to parents, grandparents and guardians. The first time, officials did not explain the allegations or say how they could be appealed. The second time, they again did not explain the allegations. The judge wondered how parents could fairly react without that information.

Ellington began in 1974. There is no school like it in the Washington area. Its most famous graduate is comedian Dave Chappelle. Many theater, film and music professionals know it well. This school year it had 46 tuition-paying students, six times as many as the rest of the D.C. school system.

After I sought D.C. officials’ reaction to this column, OSSE and the D.C. attorney general’s office on Wednesday — the Fourth of July — contacted Greg Smith, an attorney helping Burkett and other Ellington parents. Smith said he was told that those agencies will allow Burkett to offer more documents to get off the list of parents accused of residency fraud to “be responsive since she went to The Washington Post.” She presented the extra documents Thursday but was not told whether that settled the matter.

Burkett and Smith said they have unsuccessfully begged D.C. officials to tell the school which parents have been accused of fraud so out-of-date addresses can be corrected. If parents who recently moved, as Burkett did, don’t respond to the next letter in 10 days, “they will be assumed to be guilty,” she said.

Seven years ago, D.C. school district administrators managed to ignore strong evidence of their colleagues tampering with exams. Now, they seem more interested in punishing with flawed evidence parents like Burkett who did nothing but love their children’s school.