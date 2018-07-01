Yorktown High School in Arlington County, Va., has a way for parents to check their children’s grades online. It is called ParentVUE. When Susan and Tom Mockler saw their daughter’s grade in English 12 listed as “N/A,” they emailed a counselor to ask what that meant.

Their daughter had struggled as a student and switched to Yorktown from Washington-Lee High School before her senior year. She had an individualized education program because of her disabilities: depression and high anxiety. She needed to pass the English class to graduate, but the counselor did not respond to two emails from the Mocklers.

So, they felt poorly served by the school when their daughter gave them this news at 3:30 a.m. on graduation day: She had failed English 12 and would not be receiving a diploma. Without that document, her plan to take a year off to participate in the City Year public service program was dead.

The parents were accustomed to communication difficulties with their daughter. But why hadn’t the counselor told them what was up? When they told me the reason, I was startled. The problem was a federal law that often frustrates college parents, including me, but I had never heard of it being used in high school.

Their daughter had told the counselor, and by extension all Yorktown High staff, not to tell her parents she had flunked the course. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) lets college students keep their records confidential. I didn’t know that it also applies to anyone 18 or older, as the daughter was, even if in high school. The Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) does the same.

Bridget Loft, Yorktown’s principal, cited IDEA after the Mocklers sent her an email complaint at 4:30 a.m. graduation day. They were furious. “I find that highly negligent on the school’s part that the counselor did not contact me to say why she wasn’t responding,” Susan Mockler told me. “We were completely frozen out and blindsided that our daughter wasn’t graduating.

“I respect a student’s right to privacy once they turn 18, but I question the rigidity of the interpretation of federal laws in the case of emotionally vulnerable students, especially in this era of rising suicide rates and persistent school shootings.”

Arlington County schools spokeswoman Linda Erdos said Yorktown staff did everything they could to encourage the student to attend class and take required tests, but she often did not show up. The school told her that she could walk at graduation and that no one but she and her family would know there was no diploma in the holder she received. She declined.

Erdos said the principal and staff “worked very hard to try to be responsive and respectful with the student’s needs while also working to maintain communication with the family to the extent that they could.” The daughter’s refusal to cooperate was a big hurdle, even though it was her right.

Susan Mockler said she teaches at the university level and understands FERPA, but “colleges now allow professors to contact trained personnel who will reach out to students we identify as struggling emotionally or academically.” She said she thought FERPA gave parents access to school records if they still claim the student as a dependent on tax forms, but I found experts contradicted one another on this.

Even if the law kept the Yorktown counselor from telling the parents about the failed course, couldn’t she have emailed them that she wasn’t allowed to answer their question? Or maybe she could have said something helpful, such as “Don’t invite relatives to graduation”? In my experience, school administrators can devise roundabout ways to convey vital information.

The law is often a crude instrument. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying our best to treat others as we would like to be treated. That rule predates FERPA and IDEA by many centuries. With faith in each other and some ingenuity, educators and parents both might be able to stumble through these situations better than we do.