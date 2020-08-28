Running a school during a pandemic can be a demanding and lonely job: days of walking around empty hallways once filled with the drama and excitement of teenagers. Ralston stationed himself at the front desk for weeks, answering every call that rang through, starting his day at 8:30 a.m. and locking the building back up in the evening.

“It was hard to sit alone in a building that is usually so full of life and energy,” he said. “It can be very eerie.”

AD

AD

And as the all-virtual start of the school year draws near, the tasks for Ralston and principals across the country aren’t getting any less strange.

Ralston is training more than 20 new staff members to begin teaching Monday, the first day of school, which will be online-only at least until the end of the first quarter, on Nov. 6. He interviewed all of them virtually and has never met them in person. He needs to know which of his students have laptops and Internet access at home. There’s a whole freshman class that he and staff haven’t met face to face yet — and won’t for some time.

Now that more administrators are in the building, Ralston wears a suit and an orange tie — both his favorite color and Roosevelt’s signature color. He still rushes through the once-bustling hallways. He speaks with a bellowing principal voice on staff video meetings, jotting notes on Post-its and checking his two iPhones every few minutes while the faint cries of a staff member’s baby are heard in the video’s background.

AD

AD

“Super excited to have you join the Roosevelt team,” he told staff members while sitting at his desk at a virtual meeting for new hires.

“It’s going to be a great school year in spite of everything,” he assured staff at a recent meeting.

Enrollment numbers low

Roosevelt High School, in the District’s Petworth neighborhood, serves nearly 800 students, about half of whom are Black and the other half Hispanic. About 65 percent of students are considered at-risk, which means they are homeless or in foster care, or their parents qualify for public assistance. The school has an International Academy for immigrant students who recently arrived in the country. In the challenging world of virtual schooling, Roosevelt’s population can be particularly difficult to serve online.

AD

Like many schools across the city, Roosevelt’s enrollment numbers are low for the upcoming academic year as administrators try to reach families to let them know they need to fill out annual reenrollment forms. It’s a particularly frustrating scenario for Roosevelt, which after years of enrollment declines saw a record-high number of students last year. Advocates and teachers said in interviews that the city’s immigrant families have been some of the hardest to connect with during the pandemic as they struggle with lost wages and a lack of technology at home, while having been hit disproportionately hard by the novel coronavirus.

AD

Ralston and his staff can’t determine exactly who needs technology until they know who will be on their roster this fall. They are tracking down families, sometimes with home visits, to encourage them to enroll. Teachers, even though they are not paid in the summer, have volunteered to help. Coaches, whose sports have been canceled for the semester but who still have close relationships with students, have been enlisted — making sure their athletes sign up for school and are ready to log on Monday.

For the upcoming year, the school hired two Spanish-speaking attendance counselors, who Ralston hopes will be successful in connecting with immigrant families and getting them into virtual classrooms.

AD

Similar to other D.C. schools, teachers at Roosevelt said attendance was low during the spring, with as few as one-third of students showing up to some virtual classes. Over the summer, Ralston and staff members created the Harambe Mentorship Program, using the Swahili word for “working together.” The program will match every staff member with about 12 students to mentor, having frequent one-on-one sessions with each student. Ralston will also be paired with 12 students.

AD

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Ralston said. “If we can’t get our families and students meaningfully engaged, then everything else doesn’t really matter.”

Once school leaders get students enrolled and logged on, there are virtual logistics that could have big consequences for students. For example, Ralston wants students in Advanced Placement courses to be able to spend more time with the challenging material than the current virtual schedule calls for. He and his team decided to offer a two-month booster class that students can take after school in the second quarter to prepare them for the nationally administered exams.

AD

Ralston said he is constantly calling other city principals to compare notes and ideas, sometimes in conversations past midnight.

“There has been no break for principals,” said Richard Jackson, who heads the Council of School Officers, a union for mid-level leadership in the school system. “There is no such thing as a summer break this year. No one has had a chance to process this — they’ve all gone from crisis to crisis. . . . Every operation runs through the principal.”

Setting a different pace

Even before the pandemic, Ralston was the kind of principal who had his staff wondering if he ever left the campus. He attended neighborhood community meetings in the evening, building relationships between Roosevelt and the residents who live nearby. He showed up at city education advocacy meetings. He was a fixture at sports games and after-school events.

Now, while he still attends everything he can virtually, his days look a lot different. He has time to eat more healthfully, to exercise. Every day around lunchtime, he changes into a Roosevelt T-shirt and shorts and has a meeting with Assistant Principal Cory Carter that consists of talking and walking around the high school’s track eight times — that’s two miles — in the hot August sun.

The way Ralston sees it, pandemics are stressful, the upcoming academic year will be stressful, and he doesn’t want his staff to burn out. He wants them to take time for self-care, and he’s leading by example. He’s shed 80 pounds since the pandemic began. Carter has lost 30.

AD

AD

“The job is just as stressful, if not more stressful,” he said. “But the time commitment has significantly adjusted.”