A Title IX investigation involving the University of Maryland-College Park opened this December, according to the U.S. Education Department. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Federal officials have again opened a Title IX investigation involving the University of Maryland, a review that will examine how the school in College Park handled a sexual violence case.

The investigation opened Dec. 6, according to a list of cases from the U.S. Education Department.

“The university learned of an individual complaint prompting a review by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights on possible Title IX violations,” U-Md. spokeswoman Katie Lawson said in a statement. “We plan to fully comply and assist in the review process. Our commitment to a campus free of sexual misconduct remains steadfast.”

Title IX is a federal anti-discrimination law. This is the third such investigation involving the university to open this year. One case opened in January, and another opened in late March; those cases remained under investigation as of this month.

As a matter of policy, the Office for Civil Rights does not discuss the details of ongoing investigations, an Education Department spokesman said. The latest review is in response to a case that Maryland investigated and adjudicated, according to the university.

Issues of campus sexual assault have garnered attention in recent months, as the Trump administration moved to rescind Obama-era guidance on how schools should respond to sexual violence. The decision came in September, weeks after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos pledged to replace what she called a “failed system” of enforcement.

As of Dec. 20, there were 340 sexual violence cases under investigation at more than 240 U.S. colleges and universities, according to the Department of Education’s list.