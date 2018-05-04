First lady Michelle Obama exercises with children from Orr Elementary School in Washington in September 2013. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

When the predominantly black student body at Orr Elementary discovered the school was named for a slave owner, they decided it was time for a change. They sought a name that reflected the values of their Southeast Washington community.

Their choice: Lawrence E. Boone.

So, next academic year, the campus will be called Lawrence E. Boone Elementary in honor of the principal who led the school for more than two decades.

The D.C. Council voted unanimously this week to approve the change, ensuring that when the school reopens with a new $46 million building in August, the “Boone” signs will already be installed.

“The community felt a name change was in order,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), who co-introduced the legislation. “It’s a new beginning.”

The renaming comes at a moment of reckoning in the nation as communities grapple with the country’s legacy of slavery and racism. Cities have removed statues honoring Confederate leaders following fiery debates.

But Mendelson said that the renaming of the school wasn’t controversial and that the school community was resounding in its desire for a change.

Orr students and parents realized the school’s name honored Benjamin Grayson Orr, a D.C. mayor in the 19th century — and slave owner. He leased a slave for $250 to James Madison, the U.S. secretary of state at the time, according to the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

The school opened in 1902 as an all-white institution. In the 2016-2017 academic year, Orr was 97 percent black, 2 percent Hispanic and zero percent white, according to city data. It’s in the Fairlawn neighborhood, at 2200 Minnesota Ave. SE.

“Why should any student and especially black students be forced to attend schools named for slaveowners?” the Orr community wrote in an online petition to change the school’s name.

Boone, who was born in 1936 and died in 2013, was a native Washingtonian who grew up in the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast D.C. He left to attend college in Texas, then returned to the District to earn his teaching degree at Miner Teachers College. His family says he had offers to play professional football, but decided he wanted to work with children in his home town, instead.

He was one of the first African American teachers at Lafayette Elementary, a predominantly white school in Northwest D.C., but left after the 1968 riots to teach in the inner city. He became principal at Orr Elementary in 1973 and remained there until retiring in 1996.

At a February D.C. Council hearing, community members, including the school’s principal and Boone’s daughter, testified in favor of changing the name. Dozens of Orr students sat in the hearing room to show support.

“Yes, Lawrence E. Boone is the perfect, positive name,” Boone’s daughter, Littyce Boone, said. “A true Washingtonian with lots of great memories. A man who knew and was involved in the community.”

The D.C. school system, according to a D.C. Council report on the name change, fielded feedback from parents, students and alumni on the name change, receiving “overwhelming support.”

“Recently as a school, we have reflected on the meaning of our current name,” Orr’s principal, Carolyn Jackson-King, testified at the council hearing. “For our community, we want to ensure that we are consistently putting the needs of our students first, focusing on equity and excellence and always having the courage to change. . . . The school community feels our current name does not align with our core beliefs and missions.”

Jackson-King said there is a gaping hole in front of the new building. The school awaits a sign designating it “Lawrence E. Boone Elementary.”