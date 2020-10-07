The changes would take effect immediately, meaning this year’s crop of eighth-graders — many of whom have spent months, if not years, preparing for the test — will not sit down to take the two-part exam on math, reading and science.

AD

But the board is kicking the can down the road on the more contentious part of the superintendent’s proposal: his suggestion that Fairfax assign 400 of 500 spots in TJ’s classes by a random, “merit-based lottery.” That strategy, meant to boost the number of Black and Hispanic students after decades of extremely low enrollment, would allow any students from five geographical areas to enter a lottery for seats at the school provided they meet certain academic qualifications: a 3.5 GPA and enrollment in Algebra I.

Instead, the board is asking Brabrand to provide more data on how a lottery system would reshape the demographics of the student body. Brabrand has promised it will cause TJ’s student body — which is more than 70 percent Asian and roughly 20 percent White, with single-digit percentages of Black and Hispanic students — to more closely resemble the demographics of Fairfax County.

AD

But at a lengthy and contentious public work session on the plan Tuesday night, several school board members said they are concerned by the idea of a lottery. Some worry it will undermine the mission of TJ, which is supposed to serve as a school for especially gifted children who are passionate about science, technology, engineering and math.

AD

“The public has every right to be concerned about what you’ve outlined here,” board member Megan McLaughlin said of the lottery at one point, addressing Brabrand directly.

The board members’ comments echo larger frustrations shared by some students, alumni and parents ever since Brabrand put forward his proposal to reform the admissions process in mid-September. Opponents argue that a lottery system will rob deserving children of spots at the prestigious school, which is often ranked the No. 1 public high school in the country. They also claim it will force unqualified children into an academic environment that is too rigorous and will ultimately drive down TJ’s academic rating.

AD

A group of parents recently formed the Coalition for TJ, which is fighting to block the lottery proposal. One member of that group, Norma Margulies — mother to one of the few Hispanic students in TJ’s Class of 2024 — said she was deeply disappointed by the board’s informal vote Tuesday in favor of dropping the admissions test.

AD

She mentioned a Hispanic friend of hers whose academic ability was second-guessed by Fairfax counselors until he was able to point to his high test scores. Then the “clear truth” surfaced, she said.

“A test,” Margulies said, “is the only method that proved that we are equal.”

Still, proponents of the superintendent’s proposal are just as vehemently committed to the idea. Even if Brabrand’s suggestions are imperfect, they argue, change is long overdue.

TJ was founded in 1985 and has struggled to admit Black and Hispanic students, even as a long string of administrators attempted changes to the admissions process.

AD

Anant Das, a 23-year-old TJ graduate, said he was glad to see the school board move to eliminate the test and the fee, but that he hopes members do not “give up” on the lottery idea. Das is a member of advocacy group Thomas Jefferson Alumni Action Group, which formed over the summer to push for admissions reform and has spoken in favor of the lottery.

AD

“This is progress, but we need more,” Das said. “I’ve been thinking a lot of Rep. John Lewis’s words . . . ‘If not us, then who? If not now, then when?’ ”

Brabrand offered similar comments at the Tuesday meeting.

“We must change the status quo,” he said. “It has been decades and decades with no gains in the diversity of the admitted class at Thomas Jefferson.”

The board, however, was unwilling to give Brabrand a wholehearted endorsement of the lottery system. Instead, they voted Tuesday to ask that Brabrand begin preparing a later report to the board that will include suggestions for both a lottery-based admissions model and a non-lottery-based admissions model.

AD

AD

Still, the board made clear they wanted change — voting late in the night that the admissions process for TJ’s Class of 2025 must be different from what was used in the past. It remains unclear what the new process will look like, however, beyond the fact that it will not include a test or application fee.

It is also unclear when officials will finalize the new admissions strategy. Board members suggested the superintendent provide the final plan by late December, but Brabrand and his staff said they fear that deadline falls too late in the year.