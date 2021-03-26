He said school district leaders are gutting admission standards and weakening the school’s commitment to academic excellence. I think he’s wrong, in large part because of the passionate support the school gets from parents like Jackson. He kindly agreed to exchange emails with me on our different views of this dispute.

Jackson is a retired naval officer who helped found the Coalition For TJ, a group that is suing in federal court to block the changes made by Fairfax County School Superintendent Scott Brabrand and the county school board. Jackson is a member of the NAACP and works with the nonprofit Black Student Fund to create science, technology, engineering and mathematics enrichment programs for underrepresented minorities.

“As an African American father of a TJ student,” he said, “I would also like to see more Black and Hispanic students at the school. But if those students are not making the grade, the problem isn’t the standards. It’s more likely that the elementary school pipeline is failing to prepare them for the rigors of an environment like TJ.”

We both think TJ is a wonderful school and a credit to the educators who run it. But Jackson said the district’s attempt to let in more low-income, Black and Hispanic applicants would make the school less challenging. I don’t accept that. I think the district plan to raise the 1.7 percent of low-income students and the 5 percent of Black or Hispanic students would not hurt the school at all.

The school board got rid of a tough entrance exam and a $100 application fee but required that eighth-graders who apply have at least a 3.5 grade-point average and be enrolled in various honors courses. They would have to submit an essay and a “Student Portrait Sheet” in which they answer questions about their character traits. The TJ evaluators, like Ivy League admission officers, may now give extra weight to a student from a low-income family, with a disability or having a home where English is not the first language.

I think it is important to note that in one key respect the TJ admission process has not changed. Only families who want their children to have a demanding science-and-math oriented education will apply. I think that means the students’ motivation to work hard and their parents’ desire to support them will be as great as ever, ensuring they will benefit just as much from the experience as TJ students always have.

Jackson said I am overlooking the fact that the portion of admitted students who are designated gifted will be less. That percentage “will decrease from the 90 percent who are in current classes under the merit-test admissions process to an estimated 60 percent under the new ‘holistic’ plan,” he said, “and it will racially discriminate against Asian Americans because school officials feel that they are overrepresented.”

I argued that gifted students who might not get into TJ under the new system will find more than enough challenging courses in Fairfax County’s neighborhood high schools. I do an annual list called the Challenge Index that shows nine of those Fairfax schools are in the top 2 percent nationally when ranked by student participation in college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses and exams. Another 11 are in the top 5 percent and the remaining five schools are in the top 12 percent.

Jackson responded that TJ classes are special because all students are at the top of their game, not like AP classes in neighborhood schools in which anyone, even C students, can enroll. “It is the top quality of TJ students, operating in a collaborative environment that allows teachers, with limited time, to explore material in greater depth and acceleration, with the mode average quality of the student in the classroom much higher than in classrooms at other schools,” he said.

Neither of us knows what the level of talent and collaboration in TJ classes will be until students admitted under the new system arrive. I have carefully studied AP and IB classes in other Fairfax schools where the collaborative intellectual environment is exceptional. We should run TJ’s experiment in altered admission rules before concluding what the results will be. That is what I would expect from a school focused on science.

Jackson’s strongest argument, in my view, is that if the Fairfax County school system is concerned about low-income, Hispanic and Black students not getting into TJ, it should do more to improve their educations in lower grades. The June 2019 report of the district’s Minority Student Achievement Oversight Committee noted that the achievement rates of Hispanic and Black students from third to 12th grade have shown no gain. Some of the best results in raising low-income minority student achievement around the country have occurred in public charter schools with longer school days and accelerated instruction. But Fairfax County, like many suburban districts, has never allowed a charter school within its borders.

Jackson told me the “race-based goals” of the TJ admission changes put “a Band-Aid on a hemorrhage with decades of historical failures by Fairfax County to educate Black and Hispanic residents.”

Jackson said he would like the TJ administration to spend more money and effort getting prospective low-income and minority candidates enrolled in STEM enrichment programs. He said the staff at TJ “do not have a database of minority students with a 3.8 GPA or above in the area middle schools, and they do not actively recruit minorities at either private or public schools.”

I hope TJ has a chance to try its new enrollment system, at least for a while. A new ninth-grade class admitted this fall under the altered rules will have little if any effect on TJ’s passion for learning, maintained by parents like Jackson and students like his son.

