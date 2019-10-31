As strong winds tear through the D.C. area, nearly 14,000 people in northern Virginia are without power Thursday evening.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, among the areas with outages were Alexandria and Fauquier County, which each had more than 3,700 customers without power as of 10:15 p.m.

Heavy storms are traveling east and a flash flood warning has been issues for central Montgomery County, including Germantown, Montgomery Village and Gaithersburg. Earlier thunderstorms brought torrential rain to Fairfax, Stafford and Prince William counties.

Powerful winds — moving as fast as 60 miles per hour — are likely to damage trees and break big branches, according to the National Weather Service.

In the District, officials responded to a downed tree on the 4800 block of Colorado Ave., NW, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS. The tree ripped power lines down when it fell into the street and 554 people in the area are without power. No one was injured, Buchanan said.

Pepco reported scattered outages in the District, including 173 people without power in Northwest Washington’s Manor Park neighborhood, as of 10:13 p.m.

