Powerful winds — moving as fast as 60 miles per hour — are likely to damage trees and break big branches, according to the National Weather Service.

In the District, officials responded to a downed tree on the 4800 block of Colorado Ave., NW, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS. The tree ripped power lines down when it fell into the street and 554 people in the area are without power. No one was injured, Buchanan said.