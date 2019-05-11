Three teachers in one Northern Virginia school district have been arrested in the past two weeks, including an educator found guilty of having inappropriate relationships with students.

The Loudoun County Public Schools teachers were arrested in a 10-day span, beginning April 30 when Alison Briel, 25, faced charges related to sending inappropriate messages and photos to students. Two others, Brian K. Chamer and Gary K. Goodwin, were arrested and accused of drinking or possessing alcohol on public school grounds and public intoxication.

Briel, who taught business and marketing at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

She sent inappropriate messages over Snapchat to three teenage male students she taught, according to court documents. She requested photos of the students’ genitalia and sent pictures of herself in a bra and panties to the students and solicited sex from two of the boys, documents state. The boys were all over 15 years old.

Snapchat deletes messages after they are read, unless the recipient saves the message. But a search warrant uncovered data that showed Briel “sent hundreds of pictures to the three boys in the span of just a couple of months,” according to a document prosecutors submitted in Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Briel, a teacher at Loudoun High since 2017, was placed on supervised probation for one year and received a three-year suspended sentence. She will also undergo a mental health and psychosexual evaluation, according to a spokeswoman for the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney. She is barred from unsupervised contact with juveniles.

Loudoun County Public Schools suspended her without pay, according to spokesman Wayde Byard.

Two days after Briel's arrest, Chamer, 46, was confronted on May 2 by a school resource officer at Mill Run Elementary School in Ashburn, after other school personnel indicated that Chamer may have been intoxicated at school. Bottles of alcohol were discovered among his personal belongings during an investigation inside the school, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged with drinking or possessing alcoholic beverages in or on public school grounds and public intoxication.

On Thursday, Goodwin, of Leesburg, was also charged with drinking or possessing alcoholic beverages in or on public school grounds and public intoxication, according to the sheriff’s office.

A school resource officer was contacted by staff at Horizon Elementary School, in Sterling, when Goodwin was suspected of being intoxicated, according to the department. Principal Jennifer Ewing said in a message to parents that the physical education teacher was arrested at school and that another adult was in class with Goodwin when he was with students.

“School staff acted quickly,” Ewing said. “The Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office handled this matter in a way that did not disrupt the school day.”

Chamer and Goodwin are on paid administrative leave, according to the school system. Both teachers have been released from police custody.

None of the teachers could be reached for comment. Public records for Chamer and Goodwin listed phone numbers that were not operating; no contact information could be located for Briel.

Asked whether Loudoun County Public Schools planned to take any action to address the recent arrests, Byard, the spokesman, pointed to an assistance program available to employees of the school system.

The program provides help with problems that may affect an employee’s well-being, including depression, emotional stress and drug or alcohol abuse.

