A Bible rests on a conference-room table at Miracle Hill Ministries in Greenville, S.C., in November. (Jacob Biba for The Washington Post)

The Trump administration said Wednesday it was granting a Christian ministry in South Carolina permission to participate in the federally funded foster-care program, even though the group will work only with Christian families.

The long-standing policy of Miracle Hill Ministries of Greenville violates a regulation, put into place in the closing days of the Obama administration, that bars discrimination on the basis of religion or sexual orientation by groups receiving money from the Department of Health and Human Services.

A year ago, Miracle Hill was notified it was in violation of the policy after the South Carolina Department of Social Services became aware of the ministry’s practices. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) then asked HHS for a waiver.

On Wednesday, HHS said it would grant the waiver. The department argued that the Obama regulation was ill-conceived and that some of its requirements “are not reflected” in the underlying statute.

“The government should not be in the business of forcing foster care providers to close their doors because of their faith. Religious freedom is a fundamental human right,” Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary at the Administration for Children and Families, which administers the foster-care program, said in a statement.

She added that HHS “should not – and, under the laws adopted by Congress, cannot” exclude providers who are motivated by faith unless there is a compelling government interest.

The conflict represented the latest clash in a long-running debate over religious freedom and government social services, with the HHS response signaling it will require fewer constraints on faith-based providers.

Founded in 1937, Miracle Hill runs several social service programs, all infused with religion. It will hire only Christians, whether the job is programming, cutting the grass or being a foster parent. On its foster-care application, candidates are asked to offer personal testimony of their faith or salvation.

“Our existence and identity is tied to our faith in God and belief in Jesus Christ,” said Reid Lehman, Miracle Hill’s president and chief executive. He said the ministry would drop out of the foster-care program rather than work with parents who are not Christian.

In South Carolina, 11 child-placement agencies have religious affiliations, but Miracle Hill is the only one that insists foster parents share its faith. The group, which has been operating under a provisional license, received nearly $600,000 in state and federal money in the last fiscal year to support foster-care families, about half of its total costs.