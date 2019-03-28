Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and a spokesman for President Trump’s reelection campaign forcefully defended the administration’s effort to eliminate funding for Special Olympics, saying the charity doesn’t need the money and enjoys plenty of private support.

DeVos called Democratic attacks on the proposal “disgusting” and “shameful.” Matt Wolking, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign, went further, suggesting Democrats who support abortion rights are hypocrites for supporting Special Olympics, whose competitors include people with Down syndrome.

“I’m sure Democrats who see abortion as the cure for Down syndrome and other disabilities are sincerely concerned about kids having the chance to be in the Special Olympics,” Wolking wrote on Twitter.

Special Olympics, which gives people with intellectual disabilities the chance to compete in athletics on a world stage, has long enjoyed robust and bipartisan support.

For a third straight day, Democrats and some Republicans maintained their attack on the DeVos budget plan, which includes sharp cuts to a range of programs — including eliminating $17.6 million for Special Olympics.

The debate is likely to extend into the presidential campaign, with Democrats already contrasting this proposed cut against tax breaks benefiting the wealthiest Americans. But with key Republicans expressing support for continued funding of Special Olympics, the Trump plan appeared destined for failure.



Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) grilled DeVos about her plan to eliminate federal funding for Special Olympics. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

In the past two years, Congress has responded to the White House proposal to eliminate Special Olympics funding by increasing the total.

At a Senate appropriations hearing Thursday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the education subcommittee, predicted Congress would again ignore most of the Education Department cuts proposed by the White House.

“There are programs here that are unlikely to be eliminated in any final budget,” Blunt said. A day earlier, he voiced support for funding Special Olympics.

Wolking, from the Trump campaign, and DeVos noted that Special Olympics is not a government program and that it benefits from private support. The Education Department contribution represents about 10 percent of the group’s annual budget.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) asked DeVos whether she had personally approved the proposal. She said she had not but defended the decision as the result of necessary “tough choices.”

She said she loves the organization and has donated a portion of her salary to support its work.

“I hope all of this debate encourages lots of private contributions to Special Olympics,” she said. Then addressing Democratic critics of the decision, she said: “So let’s not use disabled children in a twisted way for your political narrative. That is just disgusting, and it’s shameful.”

“Madam Secretary, let me tell you what,” Durbin shot back. “Eliminating $18 million out of a $70 or $80 billion budget I think is shameful, too. I’m not twisting it.”

For three years, President Trump has proposed steep cuts to the Education Department. The final budget plan sent to Congress would cut about $8.5 billion in spending from the agency, a 12 percent reduction.

There was no indication whether anyone inside the administration fought to keep the Special Olympics funding. Eliminating the funding has been part of all three Trump budgets.

On Thursday, DeVos said she was speaking for the administration, not herself, in defending the plan.

“As you know, [the] budget process within the administration is a collaborative one, and it’s been my responsibility to present the budget here on behalf of the administration, the president’s budget,” she told Durbin. “We had to make tough choices and decisions around the budget priorities.”

She said the administration emphasized maintaining funding for higher-priority programs, such as major initiatives that support schools with low-income children and special-education services in schools.

Pressed on whether she approved the cut to Special Olympics, DeVos said, “No, I didn’t personally get involved.”

Durbin replied by shifting the blame to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

“Whoever came up with that at OMB gets a Special Olympics gold medal for insensitivity,” he said. “To think that we can’t spend $18 million to support this dramatically successful venture.”