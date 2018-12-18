Education Secretary Betsy DeVos talked in May to first-grader Teah Stanley at Hebron Harman Elementary School in Hanover, Md., as part of a field visit for the Federal Commission on School Safety. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

President Trump’s Federal Commission on School Safety, formed after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, recommended Tuesday that school systems consider arming personnel and advised against increasing the minimum age requirement for gun purchases.

In the formal release of its report, the commission also called on states to adopt laws that restrict people who present an “extreme risk” from possessing or buying guns, while balancing their due process rights.

The panel, chaired by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, sidestepped other contentious issues regarding access to firearms. Still, she characterized the 177-page report as presenting a “holistic” view of school safety, with chapters addressing mental health care, violent entertainment, news coverage of mass shootings and building security.

The most concrete recommendation calls for rescinding an Obama-era initiative meant to reduce racial disparities in school discipline. The commission argues that this guidance has made schools less safe by discouraging them from removing dangerous students. The Education and Justice departments are expected to follow through on the recommendation in the coming days.

But the move is controversial because of its disputed connection to the mass shootings the commission was formed to address. The decision to recommend that the guidance be repealed, and other elements of the report, were first reported by The Washington Post last week. The decision to recommend against raising the minimum age for firearm purchases was first reported by The Post in September.

The commission was created in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed. Initially, Trump suggested that he might support new gun restrictions, but he quickly backtracked. The commission’s mandate included almost nothing related to gun laws.

Most of the report consists of suggestions for states and local school systems, along with information about what others have tried.

“There is no universal school safety plan that will work for every school across the country. Such a prescriptive approach by the federal government would be inappropriate, imprudent, and ineffective,” said a letter to Trump introducing the report from the commission’s four members — DeVos, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker.

The panel considered whether to recommend raising the minimum age for gun purchases and concluded that such laws make little difference. The report says that although many shooters are too young to buy a weapon, most get them at home or from a relative. The report offers no recommendation on the matter and says that raising the minimum age requirement for gun sales “is unlikely to be an effective method for preventing or reducing school shootings.”

The final product is certain to anger anti-gun activists, including many students, who after the Parkland shooting demanded action to stem the availability of firearms. Hundreds of thousands of students marched at rallies nationwide and walked out of classrooms in protest.

The report suggests that school systems consider arming and training teachers or other personnel to prevent, recognize and respond to threats of violence. That could include school resource officers, who are typically law enforcement officers, as well as school personnel, such as administrators and teachers.

“Placement of specially trained personnel in schools is an effective tool in stopping acts of school violence,” the report says.

One of the most controversial elements of the report may be the recommendation to rescind the “rethink school discipline” documents published by the Obama administration.

The guidance was issued by the Education and Justice departments in 2014 as a letter to school officials. It puts districts on notice that they could be in violation of federal civil rights law if black students or other students of color are suspended, expelled or otherwise disciplined at higher rates than white students.

Conservatives say that the guidance, although not legally enforceable, pushed districts to ease up on discipline, and that this has allowed bad behavior to continue and dangerous students to remain in schools, setting the stage for violence.

Supporters of the Obama recommendation say the 2014 memo was necessary to address large racial disparities in discipline.

The letter cited data showing that African American students are more likely to be disciplined than their white peers and said the gap cannot be explained by more frequent or serious misbehavior. Relying on the concept of “disparate impact,” it said a school may be discriminating if its policies have a discriminatory effect, even if they are not explicitly biased.

A survey of superintendents found that just 16 percent had modified their districts’ practices based on the Obama guidance. Among those making changes, nearly half said it had been a positive experience, with 4 percent reporting negative effects.