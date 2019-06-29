The campus of the University of Maryland, which is a public state school, in College Park, MD, December 7, 2017. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The University of Maryland at College Park confirmed Friday that the school has been placed on warning by the Middle States Commission of Higher Education and that its accreditation is in jeopardy.

The commission informed the school that it had reached its decision because of “insufficient evidence that [it] is currently in compliance with Standard VII (Governance, Leadership, and Administration),” according to a joint statement by University System of Maryland Board of Regents Chair Linda Gooden and University of Maryland at College Park President Wallace Loh.

News of the school being placed on warning status was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

While the school remains fully accredited, the warning from the regional accreditation agency follows a tumultuous and tragic year at the state’s flagship campus.

Jordan McNair, a lineman on the school’s football team, collapsed from heatstroke during a practice on May 29, 2018, and died in a hospital 15 days later. An independent investigation found that school officials failed to properly diagnose and treat McNair.

Fallout from McNair’s death sparked turmoil on campus and within the university system’s leadership. Following an investigation into the actions of the athletic department and coaching staff, the Board of Regents recommended in late October that the football coach, DJ Durkin, remain at Maryland. Loh said Durkin would stay but announced his own plan to retire at the end of the school year.



The Regents’ decision sparked anger across the state, and the next day Loh changed his mind and announced that Durkin would be leaving the school. The turmoil then led James T. Brady, then chair of the Board of Regents, to announce he was stepping down.

The events prompted a public letter from the university’s provost and deans who said the regents’ actions could imperil the school’s accreditation.

“We, the academic leaders of the University of Maryland, write to express our dismay and deep concern for the events and the process that has led to the forced retirement of President Wallace D. Loh,” they wrote.

“We have been extremely alarmed for weeks by the interference of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents into University governance matters. It is the President who is responsible for personnel matters at the University, and it is within the President’s discretion and authority to decide whether to retain athletics staff. Through its intervention, the Board of Regents usurped the President’s authority and intervened in the ability of the President to carry out his full duties and responsibilities.”

Brian Kirschner, a spokesman for the accreditation agency, told The Washington Post in November that the agency sought information from the school that related to two required standards: ethics and integrity and the student experience.

Universities rely on accreditation because the Education Department requires it for a school to be eligible for federal student financial aid funding.

In their statement Friday, Gooden and Loh said they are “committed to working together to ensure that the governance structure clearly specifies the roles, responsibilities, and accountability of each constituency and that these are in full alignment with MSCHE Standard VII; moreover, that there is periodic assessment of the effectiveness of governance, leadership, and administration in accordance with Standard VII. Progress towards full compliance is already underway and will be completed by March 1, 2020.”

