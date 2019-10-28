Carlo Colella, the school’s vice president for administration and finance, said the heightened monitoring of campus facilities has helped officials stay on top of maintenance problems.

“We feel very comfortable that only a few of our buildings have persistent atmospheric moisture issues and that’s why we are deploying this moisture watch program, to stay ahead of that as best we can,” Colella said.

Even as U-Md. moved to improve environmental monitoring, students who live in a cluster of apartment-style residences belonging to the university reported recent episodes of mold and flooding.

Jared Bennett, 19, a sophomore, said he has been battling mold in the bathroom since he moved into Old Leonardtown, a collection of apartment-style residences on the southern end of campus.

“They’re just generally very humid, and the air-conditioning [units] are old. In the bathrooms, the shower curtains are hung too low, so everything grows mold,” Bennett said. “It’s most concerning, the amount of mold that grows, and, no matter how many times we clean it up, it comes back.”

Students are expected to permanently move out of Old Leonardtown at the end of this school year, with the 1970s-era structures later being demolished, student newspaper the Diamondback reported. About 225 students live in the complex, according to the university’s website.

Michael Robidoux, 19, said rain showers Oct. 20 flooded his bedroom, although he did not find mold.

“We realized that most of our floor was pretty wet. Rain had come through the walls and soaked our carpet,” the sophomore said. “It’s been pretty frustrating.”

A university spokeswoman said Old Leonardtown is not experiencing persistent problems and described mold growth reported in one apartment as an “isolated incident.”

U-Md. spent $30,000 to purchase and install the sensors. So far, they’ve been planted in three dorms and nine academic buildings. School leaders said they hope to identify mold growth before it leads to infestation.

Data is collected manually from the devices every 48 hours, said university spokeswoman Katie Lawson. In November, the sensors will be replaced with “smart sensors” that share readings in real time.

Michael Kletz, an allergist and immunologist with practices in the District and Northern Virginia who is not affiliated with U-Md., said the sensors could be a useful mold abatement tool.

“It’s much easier to get rid of mold when it starts than once it’s already grown,” Kletz said. “The thing about mold is that it tends to increase, or is more likely, when it gets humid. When the humidity is kept to a minimum, there’s less of a chance of the mold growing. But it’s still possible to have mold grow, even in deserts.”

The university expects to spend $84,000 a year to keep the sensors working and to monitor the data, Lawson said. The campus purchased 50 additional sensors to keep in reserve in case moisture problems arise in other buildings, university spokeswoman Natifia Mullings said.

The introduction of the mold monitoring system follows criticism leveled at the school for its handling of last year’s infestation and for an adenovirus outbreak that left one student dead and more than 40 other students ill.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called on the university to investigate its response to the adenovirus outbreak. Officials waited 18 days to tell students the virus was present on campus. Olivia Paregol, an 18-year-old freshman with a compromised immune system, died of complications from the virus.

A panel assembled in the spring was supposed to deliver a report to the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents this month, but officials don’t expect it to be complete until November, said Tim McDonough, spokesman for the system.

“The governor demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of the outbreak, and has urged the regents to act quickly for the sake of the Paregol family and the entire campus community,” said Hogan spokeswoman Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill.

In a letter to the Paregol family’s attorney, Hogan said he told his staff to “follow up with the University of Maryland and find out why the investigation has not been completed in a timely manner and to express my disappointment in the time it has taken to be responsive to my request.”

In Elkton Hall, where Paregol lived, first-year students said they haven’t seen mold this school year. Nearly 600 students were forced to evacuate the dorm a year ago.

“This building, I feel a lot safer in it because I know they did a lot of remodeling,” said Michelle Badolov, 18. “We have air conditioning and dehumidifiers, which a lot of the other buildings don’t have.”

Isabella Irving, 18, said school leaders emphasized mold prevention when students moved in.

“That was a big thing they talked about the first weekend we were here,” she said.

Professors in Woods Hall — a 70-year-old building that houses the Anthropology Department — have been complaining about mold for years.

Jen Shaffer, an assistant professor, said she stopped meeting with students in her office because she was worried mold might make them sick.

Colella said he wasn’t sure whether the conditions in Woods Hall posed a threat to students.

“I haven’t spoken to that faculty [member],” he said.

The offices Shaffer and her colleagues occupy in the building’s basement will be torn down by next semester to improve air flow, Colella said. The basement will probably be converted into a workspace for graduate students.

“We’ve done a number of things over the years,” Colella said. “Each of them have improved but not adequately.”

Since last year’s mold and adenovirus episodes, U-Md. has started 100 renovation projects in 19 residence halls and 11 sorority and fraternity houses, Colella said. The upgrades include window replacements, dehumidifier installations, heating and air-condition system upgrades, and foundation waterproofing.

Those improvements come amid broader upgrades on Maryland’s public higher education campuses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the College Park campus and 11 other higher education institutions, said campus presidents plan to spend more than $1.1 billion over the next five years to maintain, renovate and replace buildings.

About $640 million was spent the past five years on building infrastructure in the statewide system.

“A primary driver of this [University System of Maryland] focus is providing our students, faculty and staff with healthy, functional, attractive and innovative living and learning environments,” McDonough said. “Such efforts take into account climate change and would include state-of-the-art building systems.”

University leaders said they are trying to get ahead of problems and respond quicker when they emerge.

“In all of our spaces for all of our community members, health and safety is our paramount concern, so if there is a situation in a building, or an office or a room that is requiring us to address it, we are addressing it,” Colella said.