University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh will remain in his post through mid-2020 under a plan approved Wednesday that delayed his retirement for a year while the state flagship’s governing board searches for a successor.

Last fall, Loh declared he would step down at the end of this school year amid a leadership crisis that erupted after a Maryland football player’s death exposed troubles within the football program and athletic department.

His action on Oct. 30 coincided with an announcement from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents that embattled football coach DJ Durkin would return from a leave of absence. The twin developments — Loh’s planned exit and Durkin’s return — sparked an uproar in College Park, Annapolis and beyond.

The next day, Loh defied the board and fired Durkin. Soon after, the board itself went through upheaval as Chairman James T. Brady resigned and his successor, Linda R. Gooden, apologized for how regents handled the matter.

On Wednesday, the board decided at a meeting in Baltimore that Loh will stay on through June 2020. The board also chose Regent Gary Attman, a businessman and U-Md. graduate, to chair a presidential search committee.

Loh, 74, has led the 40,000-student university since November 2010. The board gave him a $75,000 raise in 2017, setting his annual salary at about $675,000.

Under Loh, the university has expanded fund-raising and maintained its reputation as a research powerhouse. U-Md. perennially ranks among the nation’s top 25 public universities, according to U.S. News & World Report, and its undergraduate admissions has grown more competitive.

But the school has also weathered controversies during Loh’s tenure. He drew criticism for eliminating swimming, men’s tennis and other sports teams in 2011 because of budget troubles, and he outraged many basketball fans and alumni in 2012 by orchestrating a move from the Atlantic Coast Conference to the Big Ten.

In 2015, Loh supported removing the surname of an influential 20th century U-Md. president, Harry Clifton “Curley” Byrd, from the campus football stadium. Loh was persuaded by arguments that Byrd’s legacy was too closely tied to policies of racial segregation. The board voted to rename the edifice Maryland Stadium, but the episode produced lasting strains between Loh and Brady.

Last year, the university’s football program and athletic management came under scrutiny following the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair, who suffered heatstroke during a team workout. After investigators found lapses in McNair’s treatment, Loh in August apologized to McNair’s family and announced that U-Md. accepted “legal and moral responsibility” for mistakes that the U-Md. training staff made on the day of the workout.

In October, an independent commission that investigated the football program and athletics department reported to the board that the department “lacked a culture of accountability” and “did not provide adequate oversight of the football program.” The commission also found evidence of “dysfunction” in the department because of poor relations among top athletic officials — a situation that led to “suboptimal” athletics operations for an extended period of time.

Loh’s critics said he should be held accountable. His supporters said the president should stay and Durkin should be ousted.

In November, Loh told state lawmakers he had warned the board that “all hell will break loose” if it allowed Durkin to resume coaching. By that point, allies were urging Loh to reconsider his retirement. Loh kept quiet, allowing speculation to bloom. In December, Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans introduced Mike Locksley as Maryland’s head football coach.

Questions about U-Md.’s leadership transition mounted as the board waited three months to decide on the timing of a presidential search.

