The public health conditions at UNC-Chapel Hill are being closely watched as colleges and universities around the country move this month toward the first day of class, some with entirely remote instruction and others with a mix of teaching online and in person.

Reports have emerged of risky gatherings of students in close quarters, without face masks, in college towns including Tuscaloosa, Ala., home of the University of Alabama, and Dahlonega, Ga., home of the University of North Georgia. A cluster of 23 confirmed coronavirus cases also hit a sorority house at Oklahoma State University.

In the week before class started Aug. 10 at UNC-Chapel Hill, 10 students and one employee tested positive, according to the university. But clusters of cases piled up in the residences known as Granville Towers, Ehringhaus and Hinton James, as well as the Sigma Nu fraternity house, according to text alerts the university sent students in recent days.

“The fact that it is happening this early in the school year, just a week into classes, has everyone quite concerned and quite alarmed, quite frankly,” said Mimi V. Chapman, a professor of social work who is chair of the UNC-Chapel faculty.

Clusters are defined as at least five cases in a residence. As of early Monday afternoon the university had not released the total number of cases that were confirmed in the past week. The university had no immediate comment Monday on how it interprets the situation.

The public university has about 20,000 undergraduates and 10,000 graduate students. This month it is housing about 5,800 students in campus housing — less than two-thirds of capacity — with many more students living off campus in Chapel Hill and nearby communities. More than half of classes have at least some in-person teaching, although many faculty have been switching in recent weeks to all-online delivery.

Before the first day of class, university officials said they were confident in their plans but would closely monitor how many cases emerge and other data, including the number of students in quarantine.

Officials say many students appear to be taking public health seriously. Masks are worn all around campus, they said, and students are maintaining physical distance from each other when they go to class.

“It has been heartening to hear reports from faculty and staff and to experience for myself the excellent compliance on campus this week,” the provost, Bob Blouin, wrote Thursday. “Our goal, certainly, is full participation both on campus and off among all members of our Carolina community.”

But they were deeply concerned about gatherings off campus. The UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor, Kevin M. Guskiewicz, wrote a letter recently warning fraternities and sororities and other groups that they must follow health rules.

One dorm was set aside to isolate those who test positive and another to quarantine those who had come into close contact with confirmed cases. One first-year student, who declined to give her name for privacy reasons, told The Washington Post on Monday that she had been in quarantine since Thursday night. This student said the problem arose because she had breakfast one day just off campus with a classmate who later tested positive.

“I was definitely worried,” she said. “I kind of broke down when I first got here.” But she said she has adjusted and is resigned to waiting for her viral test results and living apart from her peers for two weeks.