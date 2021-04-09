Apartment roommates found Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, after the off-campus event in early March and took him to a hospital. He died three days later.
Messages seeking comment were left Friday with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national headquarters.
An attorney for Foltz’s family told The Blade that new members were blindfolded, taken to a basement and were told they had to drink a bottle of alcohol before they could leave. A test showed showed his blood alcohol content was nearly five times the legal limit.
The school has hired David DeVillers, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, to help law enforcement agencies investigate Stolz’s death. No criminal charges have been filed.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.