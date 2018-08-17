The University System of Maryland’s governing board is holding a special meeting Friday to learn about the response of the state’s flagship public university to the death of a football player who collapsed during a spring training session.

Jordan McNair, 19, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland, died in June after suffering exertional heatstroke at a May 29 workout. Leaders of the university in College Park met with McNair’s family this week to apologize for lapses in treatment of the student.

Trainers failed to take the player’s temperature at the time of the collapse or bathe him in ice water immediately to cool his body, officials acknowledged, steps that experts say would have been likely to save McNair’s life.

[U-Md. says football staff made mistakes treating player before his death]

The system’s Board of Regents, which oversees the College Park campus and several other public universities, is being briefed on the situation in a conference call Friday morning that is closed to the public.

System officials have been monitoring the growing uproar over McNair’s death as well as news reports that have described the culture of the football program as abusive. U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh has convened an external panel to review the practices and culture of the program, in addition to a separate inquiry into what happened to McNair.

Football coach DJ Durkin has been placed on administrative leave pending those reviews. Rick Court, the team’s head strength and conditioning coach, has resigned.

“The Board of Regents was shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Jordan McNair and has found subsequent allegations related to the University of Maryland Terrapins football program profoundly alarming,” Robert L. Caret, chancellor of the University System of Maryland, said in a statement Wednesday. “If true, they describe conduct that is unacceptable and antithetical to our commitment to the well-being of all our students and to our values as educators.”

Caret said the board supports U-Md.’s decision to launch the externally led investigations and other actions the university has taken regarding the football program.

The agenda of the board meeting, Caret said, is “to discuss these issues and to determine what, if any, additional actions may be necessary to ensure that the facts are uncovered and any necessary reforms are implemented. In the meantime, the [state system] will continue to work with [U-Md.] and President Loh to support the health and safety of all students and student-athletes.”

The university system spans U-Md. and 10 other universities, including the University of Maryland Baltimore. UMB, as it is known, has schools of law, dentistry and medicine, among others.

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Loh rejected a 2017 proposal to overhaul how U-Md. delivers health care to its athletes. The proposal from the athletic director at the time, Kevin Anderson, called for athletic trainers in College Park to report to the UMB School of Medicine and to have autonomy from the U-Md. athletic department.

[In 2017, U-Md. president nixed plan to overhaul athletes’ health care]

Loh declined to adopt the proposal, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter, because he did not want medical personnel decisions to be made by a separate institution.