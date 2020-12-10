Universities will probably play a significant role in distributing vaccines, not only to students and employees but also to nearby communities. It remains unclear who will receive vaccinations first, or when they will get their shots, but public health experts expect a vaccine will be made widely available during the late spring and early summer.

U-Md.’s vaccine task force will be composed of school officials, students and Prince George’s County health experts, said Darryll J. Pines, the university’s president, in a message to the campus.

Pines also shared plans to open more classrooms during the spring semester, another gradual step toward normalcy. About 20 percent of courses were held in person before Pines suspended face-to-face classes amid a surge of cases on and around campus last month. Next semester, a quarter of classes will be conducted face-to-face, Pines said.

But, he also warned that plans can change.

“If there is a lesson that we have learned throughout this pandemic, it is this: We must remain nimble and flexible and expect change,” Pines wrote.

The spring semester will begin Jan. 25 with a two-week period of online-only classes, a measure intended to limit movement throughout campus and allow for wide-scale testing when students return to school.

Officials have installed another two-week buffer of online classes after spring break, when many students will probably leave the campus.

The decision to leave the midsemester break intact was difficult, Pines said.

“Giving students the opportunity to leave campus poses challenges in mitigating the spread of the virus,” Pines wrote. But officials are also aware of the stress students and employees have experienced since the pandemic began.

“Maintaining our mental health is equally important as our physical health, and we are putting safety measures in place to allow for a midsemester recess,” Pines said.

U-Md. achieved a moderate degree of stability this semester by encouraging frequent testing and limiting the number of people on campus. The school enrolls more than 40,000 students but just 22,000 have come onto campus this semester.

U-Md. has administered more than 65,000 coronavirus tests since August, according to data provided by the school. About 600 of those tests produced positive results.

Students and employees who come to campus in the spring will be required to get tested for the virus and produce a negative result before returning. Students will have to take another test before in-person classes start two weeks after the beginning of the semester.