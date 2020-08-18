Jenkins said the number of confirmed cases this month has risen to 147, up from the previously published count of nearly 60.
“This spike in cases is very serious, and we must take serious steps to address it,” Jenkins said in a brief address that was shown through a live feed on the university website. He said the 12,000-student school was stopping short of sending students home “at least for the time being,” in hopes of getting the case count under control.
UNC-Chapel Hill pivots to remote teaching after coronavirus spreads among students during first week of class
The announcement comes a day after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also switched abruptly to remote instruction after convening for face-to-face teaching.
Universities and colleges across the country are wrestling with whether and how to bring students back to campus as the opening weeks of the fall term loom on campuses amid a deadly pandemic that has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the United States.
Notre Dame and UNC-Chapel Hill had two of the most aggressive plans for early opening with live instruction.