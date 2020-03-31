Most parents are not greeting this experiment with the excitement Holt would have. Holt and his disciples understood there would be pain. Unschooling advocate Pat Farenga defined the movement “as allowing children as much freedom to learn in the world as their parents can comfortably bear.”

I’ve witnessed a kind of unschooling in my own home. Until three weeks ago, my three grandsons attended a public elementary school a 10-minute drive from the house where their grandmother and I live. Whenever they visited us before the pandemic, they followed the Holt model of doing pretty much what they wanted. That meant online games, most of them on websites sanctioned by their school district, and cartoon videos.

Some of their activities at our house were marginally educational. The videos they watched seemed more literate and engaging than the black-and-white television cartoons lampooning 1930s movie stars I watched for hours in the 1950s when my parents weren’t home. Some of the updated Looney Tunes, with the exciting addition of the Kristen Wiig-voiced character Lola Bunny, were terrific.

I am comforted by the fact that the boys also read books and love being read to. I have seen them clumped around their mother as she gives them big doses of J.K. Rowling.

But unlike Holt, I have always thought most children needed a classroom and a teacher. And while some education writers like me obsess over what is being taught by that teacher — which schools are now trying to approximate online, with mixed success — that is not what children miss most about school. And it’s not what will make them happy when they go back.

The truth is, most children are addicted to the compelling drama of interacting with other children. My most vivid memories of that time in my life include competing with my nerdy friends for grades and breaking my arm in the 11th grade when the tennis team decided to show what men we were by playing a game of tackle football.

Like all of us, my grandsons are tribal primates and love being part of a group. To them that’s the point of an education. At the moment, seeing their friends is too hard to schedule. When the third-grader was asked what he thought of his life without school, he said, “Totally boring, 24-7.”

They also miss their teachers. They have always complained about demanding assignments, but on those few occasions when I have seen them in their classrooms, their fascination with what was going on was obvious.

There are amazing educators at their school — and at nearly every other school I have ever visited, no matter the average test scores. Just before the pandemic hit, I saw the fifth-grader participate in a class reenactment of the American Revolution unlike any I had ever seen. Each child was in costume playing a role. My grandson was Tom Paine. They gave short speeches. They dramatized famous battles and debates. They cheered lustily for their side in a three-way battle between rebels, loyalists and British troops.

It was a combination of choir practice, summer camp skit, “Family Feud,” “Jeopardy” and Halloween. At intervals the students stopped to write down answers to short quizzes. What was happening? They enjoyed it as much as their teacher, acting as ringmaster of the small circus. My grandson unleashed a funny ad-lib, something I had never seen him do before.

Holt told an interviewer in 1980 that “the human animal is a learning animal; we like to learn; we need to learn; we are good at it; we don’t need to be shown how or made to do it.”