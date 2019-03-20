University of North Carolina President Tom Ross, left, and UNC Chancellor Carol Folt listen during a special joint meeting of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors and the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees in Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2014. (Gerry Broome/AP)

The former chancellor of North Carolina’s flagship public university was named president of the University of Southern California on Wednesday as USC seeks to move past scandals that have cast a shadow over its reputation as a school on the rise.

Carol L. Folt will take the helm July 1 at the 45,000-student research university in Los Angeles, the head of USC’s board of trustees said in a statement.

Folt drew national attention for her decision in January to remove a pedestal from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that had been the base of a monument to Confederate soldiers known as Silent Sam. Protesters had toppled the bronze statue in August, decrying it as a symbol of white supremacy. Others said the monument should be preserved in accord with state law and in recognition of North Carolina’s history. The stone pedestal remained until Folt ordered crews to haul it away.

Folt left UNC-Chapel Hill abruptly in January — months ahead of her initial timetable for transition — after leaders of the UNC System Board of Governors expressed displeasure at her actions.

As USC’s 12th president, Folt will lead a university facing myriad challenges.

C.L. Max Nikias, who had been president of USC since 2010, was forced out last August amid turmoil over the university’s handling of controversies including allegations of abuse by a USC gynecologist and the resignations of two medical school deans in connection with alleged misconduct. Now, USC is at the center of a scandal involving efforts to help children of the wealthy secure admission to prestigious universities through cheating and bribery.

[A Trojan horse: USC was the most frequent target in alleged admissions scheme]

Wanda M. Austin, an aeronautics and systems engineering expert, has served as interim president of USC during this school year.

“I have no doubt that under the enterprising and accomplished leadership of Dr. Folt, USC is set to embark on an exciting, upward, and unprecedented journey along with cultural renewal and positive change,” Rick J. Caruso, USC’s board chair, said in a statement. “That includes ushering in a new era of excellence, innovation, scholarship, and principled leadership that our community so justly deserves.”

Frederick J. Ryan Jr., publisher and chief executive of The Washington Post, is also a member of the USC board.

The choice drew swift praise from USC faculty.

“It’s exciting news,” said Ariela Gross, a professor of law and history. “It’s a great choice — I think at Chapel Hill, Carol Folt showed herself to be a person of great integrity, someone with moral leadership, someone who wasn’t afraid to get out in front of issues — and also a really caring leader and teacher who worked with students and with faculty in an educational community.”

William Tierney, a professor of higher education, called Folt a logical choice.

“The university at this point needs someone who knows how to be president,” Tierney said. “That’s certainly a strength of Carol Folt.”

Noting Folt’s role in the Silent Sam controversy, Tierney said: “Although she had problems with her board, she stood up for the kinds of values we need.”

