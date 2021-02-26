Twenty-six incidents of the virus were recorded Wednesday, according to the most recent data made available by the university.

“We know this period has been really difficult, particularly for our students,” officials said Friday in a message to the community. “But the sacrifices you’ve made over the past 10 days are making our community safer. We have demonstrated the ability to do the right things to limit the spread of the virus.”

There will still be limits on students’ activities. In-person gatherings will be capped at six people and students eating indoors will be restricted to groups of two, officials said.

Students, who previously were told not to gather except to attend classes, will be permitted to “resume normal activity, while observing all health and safety guidelines,” university officials said. Recreational facilities and university libraries will reopen, with some restrictions, Saturday morning.

“These changes are good news, and a clear indication of how seriously members of our community, particularly our students, are taking the enhanced public health measures,” officials said in the message. “However, it would be a mistake to interpret them as a sign that we are out of the woods.”

Officials are asking students to stick to pods, or small groups of people who agree to socialize only with each other.

“Socializing with a small group of people and limiting contact with people outside that group reduces the spread of the virus,” officials said in the message. “Bouncing from one group of six to another puts people in both groups at risk.”

The university blamed widespread noncompliance of health and safety rules — such as inconsistent mask usage and big social gatherings — for the sudden uptick of cases. But some students want university administrators to share in the blame.

The student council is calling on officials to issue a written apology for “their failure to enforce their own covid-19 restrictions” after allowing sororities and fraternities to host in-person recruitment events the weekend before cases started to surge, reported the university’s newspaper the Cavalier Daily.

The school has brought conduct cases against five fraternities, as well as individual students, for violating safety protocols this school year, Allen Groves, associate vice president and dean of students, said at a recent virtual town hall.

At the same virtual event, U-Va. President Jim Ryan said that “perhaps, we should have tried harder to discourage” the recruitment events. But he also indicated that the outbreak could not be traced to a single source — or even a few sources.