A high school student accused of sexual misconduct and his father are suing Fairfax County Public Schools in federal court, alleging the school system punished the boy unfairly because of his gender.

The student and his father, identified in court papers under pseudonyms, say three female Lake Braddock Secondary School students “colluded” to accuse the boy of inappropriately touching them and making sexually explicit comments and gestures, according to the July lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

School system administrators determined the 16-year-old violated district policies and reassigned him to an alternative school for the final months of the 2017-2018 school year, according to court papers. The student and his father say the school system conducted an inadequate investigation that violated the student’s rights under Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools receiving federal money.

John Torre, a school system spokesman, said Fairfax schools are “committed to a working and learning environment free from all forms of discrimination and sexual misconduct.” He declined to comment further, citing pending litigation and student privacy.

The boy and his father are asking the court to overturn the boy’s suspension and expunge his disciplinary record, and they are seeking unspecified monetary damages, said attorney Jesse Binnall. The punishment, Binnall said, could harm his client’s college and career prospects.

“These findings are just awful for anyone who wants a future,” he said. “It’s worse than a criminal conviction, or just as bad.”

The lawsuit was filed in the midst of a national reckoning over sexual harassment and assault. The boy and his father say media reports that “suggest the pervasive nature of sexual assault committed by male students” influenced Fairfax’s treatment of the student, who has a 4.1 grade-point average and belonged to the crew team and drama club.

School officials, according to the lawsuit, refused to believe the student because “he is male and would have believed a female student in the same situation.”

The lawsuit alleges the district “treats male students accused of sexual misconduct by female students more aggressively than it otherwise would” in order to “be perceived as aggressively addressing the perceptions that sexual assault against female students is rampant on campuses.”

The lawsuit stems from Feb. 12 allegations by three female students brought to a vice principal.

According to the lawsuit, one of the girls said the male student “grabbed her bottom,” touched her crotch and exposed himself to her in the library — a detail the boy and father say she later recanted. The school system, in its response to the complaint, said the boy admitted to exposing his genitals. The male student said the two were engaged in “playful behavior and poking each other” when the girl lost her balance and he accidentally touched her.

A second female student told administrators the boy tapped and put his hand on her hip and buttock, which the boy denied.

Two of the students accused the boy of making vulgar and sexual statements about women. The boy admitted making the comments but referred to them as jokes “made in the context of conversations where the female students were discussing their bodies.” The lawsuit asserts the school system violated the boy’s First Amendment rights.

At a March 9 hearing, school employees offered the accounts of the female students. The male student provided results from two polygraph tests showing he was truthful in his recounting of the encounters, character reference letters and a “psychosexual risk assessment” that characterized the boy’s actions as misjudgments, according to the lawsuit.

The school system, according to the student and his father, failed to interview witnesses.

After the hearing, the male student was moved to Bryant Alternative Learning Center for the rest of the academic year, according to court papers, which say he was reassigned to South County High School this school year.