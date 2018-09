Firefighters battle a blaze at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex at Fifth and K streets in SE Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Van Ness Elementary School in Southeast Washington will be closed Thursday after a nearby fire, officials said.

The D.C. Public School system said on Twitter that the school was having “poor air quality” from a fire that raged Wednesday at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex.

The fire broke out around 3:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE, about half a mile from the school.