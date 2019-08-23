A spokeswoman for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos confirmed that “there was an incident involving an employee’s personal belongings.” (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has ordered an investigation into a vandalism incident this week on the third floor of her agency’s headquarters in Washington.

A spokeswoman for the secretary confirmed that “there was an incident involving an employee’s personal belongings.”

The spokeswoman revealed few details about the vandalism. But NBC News, which first reported on the incident, reported the office belonged to an African American woman and that the vandalism was racially motivated.

“Secretary DeVos took immediate action, including referring the case to [the Federal Protective Service] for a comprehensive investigation, increasing building security, and most importantly, ensuring the impacted employee was supported,” spokeswoman Angela Morabito wrote in an email. “Because this is an ongoing law enforcement matter, it is inappropriate for us to comment any further on specifics.”

The employee was part of the diversity change agent program, which trains employees to “foster more inclusive workplaces,” according to Morabito.

“Secretary DeVos has strengthened it since taking office to ensure a strong culture of inclusion at the Department,” she said.

The Federal Protective Service did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

An agencywide email sent Friday, which was obtained by The Washington Post, alerted employees to the vandalism and directed people with knowledge of the incident to contact security.

“This cowardly action is intolerable and unacceptable,” reads the email, which was sent from an official in the department’s Office of Finance and Operations.

“Your security at work should never be a concern,” the letter continued. “Every leader in this building is ready to listen and help should you have any issues or suggestions.”

