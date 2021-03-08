Jordan was one of President Bill Clinton’s closest advisers and guided the former president through some of the most challenging moments of his eight years in office. Congressional leaders and civil rights icons called Jordan a confidant, as well.

Throughout a career that spanned five decades, Jordan organized voter registration drives for Black southern voters and helped lead civil rights organizations, including the National Urban League and United Negro College Fund.

“Vernon Jordan’s life embodied Howard’s motto of truth and service from his early beginnings as a lawyer to his work in the civil rights movement and later as an adviser to Presidents Reagan, Bush, Carter and most prominently as a friend and adviser to President Bill Clinton,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement. “Mr. Jordan is the kind of person who never met a stranger and who enjoyed mentoring students to help them succeed.”

Jordan was born in Atlanta and studied at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. He often told a story about returning home during summer breaks to work as a chauffeur and waiter for Robert F. Maddox, who had been the city’s mayor from 1909 to 1911, Frederick said.

Jordan sometimes read books in Maddox’s library, which shocked his boss, Frederick said. Maddox gave Jordan permission to use his personal collection of books but one night at the dinner table, the former mayor told his family, “’Vernon can read!’ ” Frederick said.

The moment was a pivotal one for Jordan, who used the slight from his former boss as the title of this 2001 memoir.

Frederick said the story also makes Jordan the ideal namesake of the law school’s library. Jordan studied law at Howard and graduated in 1960.

Frederick, who was close to Jordan, called the lawyer his “ ‘father’ ” in a tweet the day after his death.