A Virginia man has been arrested and charged in connection with two fatal shootings inside a Northeast D.C. rowhouse last week, police said Sunday.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Davon Peyton, 27, of Alexandria, on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said.

The fatal shootings occurred Thursday inside a rowhouse in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE, in Kingman Park.

The victims were previously identified as Devon Miler, 24, who lived in the two-story home with his grandmother, and Lekelefac Fonge, 27, of Lanham, Md.