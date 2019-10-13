Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)
By Laura Meckler
Reporter covering national education policy and trends, and the Education Department

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged in connection with two fatal shootings inside a Northeast D.C. rowhouse last week, police said Sunday.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Davon Peyton, 27, of Alexandria, on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said.

The fatal shootings occurred Thursday inside a rowhouse in the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE, in Kingman Park.

The victims were previously identified as Devon Miler, 24, who lived in the two-story home with his grandmother, and Lekelefac Fonge, 27, of Lanham, Md.