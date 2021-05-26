It was the final dress rehearsal and also the opening night of Westfield High School’s spring musical, which was being held outdoors for the first time in school history to comply with pandemic safety restrictions. For the next 80 minutes on this balmy Thursday evening in late May, the actors would sing and declaim while pacing across a green swath of lawn just outside their cafeteria. They would step carefully over LED lights dotted throughout the grass by their technical crew. Cast members would stay six feet apart and masked except during solos and duets, when singers could step away from their peers.