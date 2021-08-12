It also represents an escalation from the state’s previous guidance on the issue. On July 21, Virginia officials strongly recommended that masks be worn by everyone inside elementary schools and by anyone not fully vaccinated in middle and high schools, citing federal health guidelines. At the time, state officials said their suggestion was not binding and that decisions about masks would be left to local school districts.
But on July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone over the age of 2, including vaccinated people, wear masks inside school buildings, in part pointing to the rapid rise of the delta variant. Northam has previously noted that a bill passed by state lawmakers this year requires schools to follow CDC guidance “to the maximum extent practicable.”
Republican lawmakers have criticized the governor for what they see as his shifting stance on masks. But Northam has insisted officials are trying to stay consistent with the latest CDC recommendations.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said a statement Thursday. “The Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply.”
The vast majority of students in Virginia — and across the nation — are slated to head back into classrooms for in-person learning this fall after more than a year of remote learning for some. Educators and experts alike agree that face-to-face instruction is crucial to catch up students who struggled academically and socially during the pandemic.
But there is no such consensus around mask-wearing inside schools, which has developed into a fraught national debate with political overtones. Pediatricians and epidemiologists are insisting that masks represent one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus in schools — and are pointing to the recent advent of the delta variant, a highly contagious strain of the virus that may be more likely to cause serious illness.
The delta variant is especially concerning in school settings given that there is no vaccine available for children under age 12, meaning many schoolchildren will start the academic year unvaccinated. The CDC’s late-July guidance on masks was in part a response to burgeoning fear of the delta variant.
Nonetheless, several Republican-led states have forbidden school districts from requiring masks. And at school board meetings nationwide, angry parents are speaking up to condemn the idea of masks, and in some places they are threatening to pull their children from public school if mask mandates are imposed.
Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.