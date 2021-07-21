The state’s recommendation comes as national-level medical experts are divided over the necessity of masks inside schools, which are expected to reopen this fall for five days a week of in-person learning in most places nationwide. The country’s leading association of pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommended Monday that everyone over age 2 should wear masks inside classrooms. But officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside buildings.