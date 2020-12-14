They join Loudoun County Public Schools, which sent all children to online-only status last week. School officials in both counties traced the pause of in-person learning to recent, steep spikes in infection rates.

“The start of the increase . . . appears to be temporally related to Halloween when residents gathered in groups and ignored public health mitigation strategies,” April Achter, a population health coordinator in the Fauquier County area, said in a statement. “We are now observing a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases as well.”

The changes in Northern Virginia come as other school systems continue to weigh their learning plans. In Maryland, the Montgomery County school board is expected to vote Tuesday on a reopening plan.

It also comes as the United States is hurtling toward more than 16 million infections and 300,000 coronavirus-caused deaths, with 50,000 of those fatalities coming in just the past month. In the Washington area, more than 535,000 have been infected and more than 10,200 have died — trends that intensified sharply over the past four weeks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

In response, Virginia has enacted more stringent statewide restrictions for business establishments and private citizens alike. None of the rules, however, affect schools. Teachers’ groups in Virginia have repeatedly asked the governor to order all public schools shut, but he has declined to do so.

Fairfax’s decision means that roughly 4,100 students who had been learning under a hybrid model that brought them to school for a few days each week since late October will go back to online-only schooling. That group includes students with disabilities and children whose first language is not English.

Their departure leaves roughly 1,300 students still learning inside classrooms, a cohort comprising very young children with autism and high-schoolers participating in “career preparatory programs.” But these students, too, could return to online-only schooling if the county reaches certain levels of infections, as detailed on the Fairfax schools website.

In Fauquier County, more than 7,000 students had been enrolled in a hybrid model that sent them into school for two days each week.

School officials in both districts pointed to health metrics to explain their retreats from in-person learning. In Fairfax, new cases surpassed an internal threshold of 200 per 100,000 people, and the percent of positive coronavirus tests remained above 10 percent for more than seven consecutive days, triggering closure. In Fauquier, new cases rose above 540 per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, which officials called “particularly concerning.”

But Fauquier was also struggling on another front: staffing. The school system said it is seeing an uptick in positive coronavirus cases among employees and in staffers’ “certified daily absences,” which recently surpassed 160. Moreover, three schools currently lack their assigned nurse.

“Another main factor FCPS considers is whether the school division’s workforce has been reduced to the point that it poses health and safety risks,” Fauquier county school officials wrote in a message to families, “and/or a disruption to instruction.”

Children learning virtually in both systems will likely continue to do so through winter break. School officials in both Fairfax and Fauquier have said they’d like to begin sending more children back to classrooms in January.

Meanwhile, in Maryland’s Montgomery County, the school board approved a preliminary plan in November to bring back small groups of students on Jan. 12 if health metrics permit, and to phase in other students for in-person learning during the second semester that begins Feb. 1.

But its approach has sparked debate. Some parents and state officials have pressed Montgomery to reopen for at least some students as soon as possible. At the same time, as coronavirus cases have surged in the suburban county, others in Montgomery, including some teachers, have expressed concern about opening too quickly.

On Tuesday, the school board is expected to discuss the health benchmarks that would guide a return to school buildings and revisit the issue of timing. Members have also asked the school system’s staff to look at ways to prioritize the return of the youngest learners.