Northam wrote in his letter to superintendents that it has been nearly a year since most Virginia school divisions shuttered in response to the pandemic. Since then, nearly two-thirds of the state’s 133 systems have reopened their doors, he wrote — but roughly 40 systems, including some of the largest and most prominent, are offering no in-person instruction.

“This needs to change, even if the decision is difficult,” Northam wrote. “To prevent irreparable learning loss and psychological damage, I expect every school division in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available” by the March deadline.

The governor’s call echoes a similar urging made by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last month, when Hogan said that all schools in his state should welcome students back to classrooms by March 1.

And it follows on the heels of reopening announcements from some of Northern Virginia’s largest, most prominent school systems. Over the past week, the school divisions in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and Alexandria all vowed to begin returning students this month, with the hope of sending all children whose families choose to do so back to some form of in-person learning by mid-March.

The only holdout is Arlington Public Schools, whose officials have repeatedly refused to set a firm date for the return to in-person learning.

The governor’s announcement also comes as President Biden steps up the pressure to reopen schools statewide. The 46th president spoke of school reopenings in his inaugural address and later said he would like to see most K-8 schools reopen during his first 100 days in office.

Northam referred to Biden in his letter, as well as a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found that schools operating in person have seen scant transmission of the coronavirus, so long as administrators follow necessary health protocols, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Northam noted that Virginia has allocated significant funding to provide school systems with personal protective equipment. He also wrote that the state prioritized teachers for vaccinations — they were included in the early, “1b” phase.

“We are now equipped as a society to safely open schools and operate them in ways that protect students, teachers and staff members,” he wrote. “Now, we must work together to bring students back to school.”

Northam said that plans for in-person learning can begin with the most vulnerable students: children with disabilities, English language learners and very young kids. But plans must eventually extend to the “safe return of all students.”

Still, he wrote, school systems should maintain a remote-only option, given that some staffers and families may not feel comfortable returning to buildings for a long time.

And the governor reiterated a suggestion he made Thursday in a live-streamed video interview with The Washington Post: that schools may have to offer some form of summer instruction to help repair learning loss. Studies have shown that online school is causing a spike in failing grades, and widening the equity gap in academic achievement.