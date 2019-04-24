Virginia Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, center right, smiles as he is honored in January on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates. Robinson was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. (Steve Helber/AP)

Rodney Robinson, a social studies teacher in a juvenile detention center in Richmond, Va., was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year — one of the most prestigious honors in the teaching profession.

The announcement was made Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.”

Robinson, a 19-year teaching veteran, was named Virginia’s top teacher in October. He won over three other finalists for the national honor, including Washington, D.C.’s teacher of the year, Kelly Harper. Harper, a third-grade teacher at Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in Southwest Washington, said she entered the teaching profession to reach children before they become entangled in the justice system.

Robinson works to give students in the juvenile system hope, empowering them to be engaged members of their communities, according to his Teacher of the Year application. Each of his students is registered to vote upon graduation, and he teaches students how to restore their voting rights if they have lost them because of felony convictions.

He uses what he learns from his students to develop programs to prevent students from entering the prison system.

“I want to create lifelong scholars who use the lessons and skills learned to foster positive change,” Robinson wrote in his application. “The majority of my lessons focus on overcoming long odds to succeed.”

He continued, “My lessons always contain a local reference or connection to inspire my students to change their surroundings and themselves. My most important duty to students is to inform them of their legal rights and responsibilities. One of the proudest moments is when my students are able to legally advocate for themselves, resulting in a positive outcome in their legal case.”

The two other finalists for National Teacher of the Year were Donna Gradel — the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, who teaches her high school science students how they can improve the environment — and Danielle Riha, the Alaska Teacher of the Year, who connects her curriculum with indigenous cultures.

The 2018 National Teacher of the Year was Mandy Manning of Washington state. She met President Trump at a May 2 ceremony at the White House and brought letters from her immigrant and refugee students and gave them to the president.