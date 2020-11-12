But they married those confident projections with warnings that the global pandemic is far from over. They referenced national, state-level and county-specific data showing that infections and deaths from the novel coronavirus are surging: On Thursday, the United States set records for both new daily cases (152,391) and hospitalizations (66,606).

The Washington region — encompassing Maryland, Virginia and D.C. — also set a record on Thursday, after the rolling seven-day average number of new cases rose to an unprecedented 3,083 daily infections.

Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr., superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools ­— which serves 16,000 — began a school board meeting Thursday night by saying he wanted to remind everyone that “we’re still in a global pandemic.” He noted that Europe is also experiencing a rise in cases and that schools there have begun to close down again. He predicted America will need to re-shutter schools soon, too.

Then Alexandria Health Department Director Stephen A. Haering spoke: “Nationally, we’re at about 1,000 deaths a day,” he said. “That’s a 9/11 every three or four days.”

Still, Hutchings walked the school board, and listening families, through the school system’s projected schedule for returning students to classrooms over the next several months. The board had already approved part of the timeline: Specifically, Hutchings’s suggestion that small groups of young children, students with disabilities and English-language learners come back to school buildings throughout the rest of 2020, as well as his plan to return elementary-schoolers in January and middle-schoolers in February.

His only major addition Thursday was to suggest that high-schoolers come back in February, too. The board had requested this change at its last meeting.

Hutchings said he will hold “community meetings” with parents and students on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, to explain how in-person learning would likely work, before sending out a form to gauge exactly how many children will return to classrooms if given the option. The superintendent said he will take his next steps — deciding how many days per week of in-person instruction the school system can offer most students, for example — based on the results of that survey.

A similar presentation took place on Tuesday in Loudoun County, which enrolls roughly 82,000. Superintendent Eric Williams outlined a plan that would return third- through fifth-graders on Dec. 1, followed by sixth- through 12th-graders in January 2021, at the start of the second semester. The school system has already returned roughly 7,000 kindergartners through second-graders.

As in Alexandria — and all other Northern Virginia systems — any families that prefer to stay all-virtual will be allowed to do so.

The school board voted to approve Williams’s schedule, as well as several details of how hybrid in-person and virtual learning will work. In Loudoun, students who choose to come back to school buildings will receive face-to-face instruction two days per week and engage in online study for the remaining three days.

Inside classrooms, per the school board vote, desks will be spaced eight feet apart “whenever possible,” in a bid to allow six feet of separation between students. And on buses, students will ride sitting in “every other seat … whenever possible.” If neither of those strategies are feasible, desks will be spaced six feet apart, and students will sit one student per seat.

Like Alexandria, Loudoun plans to survey its families about their learning preferences. Parents and guardians must reply to an online form by Nov. 20 indicating whether they would like their children to stay remote or begin participating in hybrid learning next semester.

Details such as desk- and bus-spacing are “dependent on final survey results and may be implemented on a school-by-school basis,” Superintendent Williams wrote in a message to families this week. “Parents should keep this possibility in mind when making their decision.”

In Fairfax, meanwhile — whose 186,000 students make it the largest school district in the state — Superintendent Scott Brabrand spent much of Thursday night fielding questions from concerned school board members at a work session held to discuss reopening.

After reminding listeners that the coronavirus pandemic “is an ongoing problem,” Brabrand walked the board through his reopening timeline, which they had previously reviewed and approved, albeit with some reservations.

In response to board criticism, Brabrand tweaked a few items: He accelerated plans to bring back sixth-graders, from late January to early January, and pushed up the return date for middle- and high-schoolers to accord with the formal start of the next semester (also early January). The board was not slated to vote on his slightly altered schedule Thursday.

Fairfax has so far returned smaller groups of more vulnerable students — preschoolers with autism, young children, children with disabilities and English Language learners, as well as kids taking career and technical classes. In total, the returnees number about 5,500. The next big group of students — 6,800 children including pre-kindergarteners, kindergartners and special education students at the elementary, middle and high school level — is slated to come back Nov. 17.

Brabrand said there have been few cases of coronavirus among students and staffers who came back to Fairfax school campuses. Twenty-two students and 128 employees tested positive between September and Nov. 8, according to school data.

But he sounded a note of alarm.

“So far it’s very low, [and] we need to see that continue, but we’re about to ramp up thousands and thousands of more kids,” he said. “Mitigation strategies are going to be important in keeping rates low.”

But Brabrand also warned about the costs of online-only learning, which he said are just beginning to emerge.

For one thing, he said, students’ emotional well-being appears to be suffering. In a bid to fight this trend, Brabrand said, Fairfax will next week reopen its gyms and weight rooms, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities for activities such as theater, debate and robotics club. In late November, the school system will also reopen facilities for band, DECA and student government, as well as the high school performing arts and instrumental programs.

Students’ grades appear to be dropping just as fast as their mental health, Brabrand said, although the school system is still in the process of conducting a formal statistical analysis.

“The informal analysis is that there are more Ds and Fs,” he said. “We are concerned.”

Some of the discussion Thursday also centered on how Fairfax students will learn, once they are finally back in school buildings. Brabrand had earlier proposed a “concurrent” model, in which at-home students receive exactly the same instruction as in-person students. Both sets of children watch the same teaching from the same teacher, whether that teacher is working from the classroom or from their home.

He is piloting that model with some of the students who have already returned to campuses. Brabrand and several Fairfax staffers said Thursday that the system has worked well so far, allowing for more student engagement, more teacher-student interaction and more student-to-student interaction.

Teachers who are trying out the concurrent program also spoke Thursday, and some praised the initiative. Still, in response to a question from a school board member, elementary-school teacher Ambler Goddin also revealed how much time and effort the concurrent model demands of teachers: She said she has worked between 70 and 75 hours every week to make it possible.

Asked if she can think of ways to improve the situation — which board members called untenable — or whether she thinks the burden on her shoulders will lessen in coming months, Goddin said no.

“I will keep doing what I have to do to keep my students learning,” she said, “and no, I don’t see an end in sight.”