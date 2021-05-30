Nationally, in-person learning has been steadily on the rise. By March, 61 percent of students across the country were enrolled in hybrid or full-time in-person learning, according to federal data focused on fourth- and eighth-graders. But across the country, school districts are reporting that low-income families of color were least likely to return to school buildings. These families often live in neighborhoods that have been hit hard by the virus, and where trust in schools and government institutions is low and health outcomes are poor.