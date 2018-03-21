Children build a snowman at Lafayette Square in front of the White House on March 21, the first full day of spring. Students at the District’s public schools got a snow day. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

An early spring snowstorm brought a day of deliverance from tests and homework assignments for the District’s public school students. And, true to tradition, children rejoiced Wednesday, while frustrated parents scrambled to coordinate child care.

With the prospect of several inches of wet snow looming, D.C. school leaders made the call to cancel classes at 7 p.m. Tuesday — a pronouncement that, much to the surprise of parents on social media, came hours earlier than usual.

So just how do administrators make the decision to halt school because of inclement weather?

Emails obtained through a public records request open a window onto the high-wire dance administrators perform, often deep in the night, as they decide whether to delight students and distress parents by closing school. The emails, requested by The Washington Post, focus on school leaders’ decision to cancel classes during a January nor’easter dubbed the “bomb cyclone.”

The 120 charter schools in D.C. usually follow the traditional public school system’s lead on whether to close schools. Some charter leaders emailed Antwan Wilson, who was chancellor of D.C. Public Schools at the time, throughout the day on Jan. 3 asking when he would decide their fate.

“Checking on your threshold for cold weather,” Susan Schaeffler, the chief of the charter school network KIPP DC, wrote in an email to Wilson the afternoon of Jan. 3. “Feel free to send me any intel so I can direct our 6000 child commuters the best we can.”

Wilson responded that the school system tries to decide on canceling classes by 11 the night before. Ultimately, he wrote, the decision belongs to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, who takes into account the chancellor’s recommendation. City leaders base their decisions to close school and government offices on calls with weather experts who update them on the forecast.

But the D.C. school system missed its 11 p.m. deadline ahead of the Jan. 4 storm.

“We are delayed 2 hours tomorrow and we need to get the word out now,” Wilson wrote in an email to his deputies just after midnight Jan. 4. “Just got confirmation.”

The communications team rushed to post the alert on social media.

That day was supposed to be students’ second day back from winter break. The decision to delay classes for two hours left facilities managers working into the early morning hours to ensure that sidewalks were salted and plowed so students could safely navigate campuses.

“Well, isn’t this exciting!” Carolyne Albert-Garvey, the principal of Maury Elementary on Capitol Hill, wrote in a 4:53 a.m. email to employees at the school system’s central offices. “Do the contractors who clear sidewalks know about us?”

And then, about 6 a.m., the school system changed course and ruled that schools would be closed for the entire day.

This last-minute call earned the school system a lashing from parents, especially because the storm didn’t live up to blustery expectations.

“This particular day, I was frustrated by the call,” Alexander Howard, a D.C. Public Schools parent, told the Post at the time.

Once the call was made for Jan. 4, it was time to figure out if schools would be open the next day.

“Do you know [D.C. Public Schools’] operating status tomorrow?” Tomeika Bowden, the spokeswoman for the D.C. Public Charter School Board, wrote in an email to the public school system’s deputy chief of school operations at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 4.

“As of now on time,” Douglas Hollis, the deputy chief of school operations, responded minutes later. “It does appear the Mayor is paying attention to neighboring districts again. No word yet . . .”

Bowden wrote that the last-minute decision to close schools Jan. 4 “took me and a lot of schools for a loop” and asked Hollis what prompted the school system to change its mind after it had called for a two-hour delay.

“Mayor just decided differently,” Hollis replied.

Wednesday’s snow day marks the D.C. system’s second of the year.

With two snow days, students will now have full days June 13 and June 14, and a half day June 15. June 13 was scheduled to be a half-day to mark the end of the school year.

No matter the circumstances of a snow day, KIPP’s Schaeffler offered Wilson and a deputy some timeless wisdom.

“One thing we have all learned about calling snow days is 50% of the people will despise you for your inconsiderate decision,” Schaeffler wrote, “and 50% will love you for it.”