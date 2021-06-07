Founded in 1903 with the mission of preparing schoolteachers, Western Michigan became a university in 1957 and is classified among doctoral institutions with a high level of research activity. It has about 21,000 students, including 17,000 undergraduates. Nearly three quarters of its undergraduates are from Michigan. About 57 percent of students who start at the school and attend full time graduate with a bachelor’s degree within six years, according to federal data, a rate Western Michigan hopes to increase.