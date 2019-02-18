West Virginia teachers unions on Monday called a statewide strike over an education bill that they view as lacking their input and as retaliation for a walkout last year.

The strike is scheduled to start Tuesday, leaders of three unions for teachers and school service workers said at a news conference, almost a year to the day after teachers began a nine-day walkout.

“We are left with no other choice,” said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter.

The 2018 walkout launched the national “Red4Ed” movement, which included strikes in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington and, more recently, Los Angeles and Denver. Teachers in Oakland, Calif., have authorized a strike starting Thursday.

Now the movement has come full circle.

The West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates have approved separate and far different versions of the complex bill, but both call for creating the state’s first charter schools. The unions believe that charter schools will erode traditional public schools.

The Senate was working on an amendment Monday. The unions have said lawmakers never asked for their insight into what has become a rushed process in that chamber.

Among other things, the Senate’s amendment would allow for as many as seven charter schools statewide and provide for up to 1,000 education savings accounts for parents to pay for private school. The accounts would be for special-needs students and those who have been bullied.

Proponents say the moves would give parents more school choices.

The House version does not call for such savings accounts and would limit charter schools to one each in Cabell and Kanawha counties.

Like the House, the Senate has removed a clause that would invalidate the entire legislation if any part is struck down. It also took out language requiring teacher pay to be withheld during a strike as long as the school calendar is unaffected.

Teachers won a 5 percent pay raise after last year’s strike. The current legislation calls for similar raises.